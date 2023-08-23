Gary Budzak | The Gazette Old Cheshire area gets new plans

The Berlin Township Zoning Commission heard an informal presentation on the old Cheshire area at a recent meeting.

John Angelo Burke, owner of JiAngelo Builders LLC, “said he has gone into contract for the property for sale just east of the Cheshire Market and shops, which is currently zoned Neighborhood Commercial District,” the meeting minutes of April 11 said. “He said he believes it needs to be converted to Old Cheshire Planned Unit Development due to the setback requirements for this proposed use.”

Burke “said the proposed development would be similar to one he is developing at Cheshire Road and Route 23 that includes 1, 2 and 3-family Epcon-style homes,” minutes said, “as well as three L-shaped office building starting at East Street… Each building would have about 45 parking spaces behind it. There would be another entrance so the commercial would have its own entrance off 47 Cheshire Road, and another entrance off of East Street… he wanted to create a storefront/village look along Cheshire Road, with all the parking behind the buildings… there would be a park area with ponds and pavilions. He is proposing 40 farmhouse-style duplex and tri-plex homes similar to those off U.S. 23 and at Brookshire Commons in Westerville.”

In addition, Burke said he may propose a three-story retirement center “and a paddle wheel to reflect the area’s (milling) past,” as well as a bike path.

The BZC asked about hours of operation, parking, density, open spaces, ownership, and whether there would be a homeowner’s association. The BZC said it liked the proposal but wanted as few divergences as possible. Members of the public were concerned about flooding at the 19-home Arbors of Cheshire, traffic and tree replacement. Some approved of the proposal since Burke lived in the area.

Old Cheshire is along Cheshire and Africa roads next to Alum State Park.

No action was taken.

The Berlin Township Zoning Commission’s meeting on Feb. 14 included a final development plan for Berlin Farms West, Section 1.

The applicant was Columbus-based M/I Homes of Central Ohio. The 40.5 acres on Berlin Station Road is formally known as Longhill and is zoned as Planned Residential District. The plan is to develop 52 lots.

At that time, M/I representative Andy Gottesman said the first section of Berlin Farms East would be open for sale in March of 2023. He said the west site development could begin in April with lots for sale by year’s end. There is a peanut roundabout near the site. It was noted that the plan had not changed from the approved preliminary plan.

A member of the public discussed bike paths, sewer service, sidewalks and crosswalks along Berlin Station Road. He was told to contact the Delaware County Sewer District and that the township’s Parks and Trails Committee is creating a Master Plan.

“Even though the paths are not all connected, residents will be able to go down Longhill Drive and Patricia Ann Way to access the path near the peanut roundabout,” the meeting minutes said. “The connection of all of the paths is part of the township’s Master Plan.”

Other public comment was about road widening, mounding, and the retention pond east of the Presbyterian Church.

The BZC unanimously approved the plan.

In other business, the BZC discussed potential zoning violations for properties on Cheshire Road and 3 B’s and K Road.

The commission consists of Chairperson Jerry Valentine, Vice Chairperson Darcy Kaplan, Angela Brown, Keith Goshia, Jenny Sloas, and new alternates Jasper DeChristopher and Tara Shields. Also present were Zoning Inspector Jake Bon, Assistant Zoning Inspector Sherry Graham, Zoning Secretary Cathy Rippel and Zoning Clerk Lisa Knapp. Assistant Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Tony Stocco was on hand for the March meeting as solicitor for Berlin. The commission meets in the township hall, 3271 Cheshire Road.

For more information, visit the Berlin Township website at www.berlintwp.us.

