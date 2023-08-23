Money magazine lists Ohio Wesleyan among the nation’s “Best Colleges” based on a review of 26 data points examining quality, affordability and student outcomes. Here, OWU’s 2023 graduates celebrate earning their diplomas in May. Courtesy | Paul Vernon

Money magazine lists Ohio Wesleyan University among the “Best Colleges in America 2023” based on an analysis of data “focusing on affordability and student outcomes.”

“To find colleges that combine quality and affordability,” the magazine states, “Money analyzed dozens of data points, including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries.”

The result is Money’s 2023 list of the country’s 736 Best Colleges, including Ohio Wesleyan, “where your tuition (and time) is likely to pay off.”

Based on its analysis, the average Ohio Wesleyan student graduates in 4.1 years and sees early career earnings of $53,500. In addition, 100% of students with need receive financial aid and 99% of students earn grants of some sort. The average merit grant is $30,350 per year.

To find its top schools, Money began by looking at more than 2,400 U.S. colleges and universities, reviewing 26 data points tied to quality, affordability and student outcomes. Quality of education accounted for 30% of a college’s score, affordability 40%, and graduate outcomes 30%.

To evaluate quality, Money reviewed data including graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, academic caliber of incoming students, and outcomes of Pell Grant recipients. To determine affordability, the magazine examined information including net price of a degree, net price paid by students in different income brackets, and ability to repay any student debt.

For student outcomes, Money reviewed data regarding employment outcomes and earnings 10 years after entering college, both culled from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, as well as economic mobility index information from the nonprofit Third Way think tank and return on investment data from the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center.

In addition to Money’s 2023 rankings, Ohio Wesleyan also is featured among the most recent “Best Colleges” lists issued by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, Fiske Guide to Colleges, and others.

Learn more about Money’s new rankings at https://money.com/best-colleges and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.