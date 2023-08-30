Fowles

Labor Day weekend is sneaking up; while all Delaware County District Library branches will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, you have until Saturday to stop by to load up on books and entertainment for your day trips or long weekend at home.

If the kids are going to be home, grab a new board game or a couple of video games that you don’t already have at home. We have games for every major console, including Nintendo Switch, Wii, PlayStation (3, 4, and 5), and Xbox (One and 360). The library’s board game collection also continues to grow. Games like First Orchard and Press Here will entertain your littlest players – as young as age 2 or 3. Long-form games like Dinosaur Island or Catan will allow older players to build worlds and play long into the night.

For a relaxing weekend camping, why not pack a few good books? My recommendations in today’s column are books that are brand new on our shelves and have immediate availability for request from our DCDL or partner’s shelves. Request one today, and it will be in your hands by the weekend, or just stop in and see what’s new.

If you’re traveling, take advantage of Hoopla’s bonus borrows or just finish up your month’s allotment of regular borrows and load up your phone with audiobooks for the trip. Hoopla is a free app that connects with your library card and allows you to download books on-demand every month! Some popular titles that are available for immediate download include “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, and “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” by Benjamin Stevenson.

Whatever your plans, be sure to stop by the Library before you go – we’ll make your long weekend better!

• “Family Lore” by Elizabeth Acevedo. Woven with magical realism, this novel uncovers the buried secrets of Flor and her sisters as this Dominican-American family tries to find out why Flor is throwing herself a living wake. Poet Acevedo successfully translates that skill into fiction. Readers of her previous work will recognize her heart and style, displayed here in alternating narratives. A beautifully told story with all the complexities that make up families. Reviewed by Becky Phillips, Brown County Library, Wisconsin.

• “Vampires of El Norte” by Isabel Canas. Nena, a ranch owner’s daughter, and Nestor, a peasant, know their love is impossible, but they still dream of marrying one day. That is until one night a terrifying beast attacks Nena. Believing her dead, Nestor flees in panic. Ten years later Nestor is back to help defend against Texas invaders and the supernatural creatures attacking their village. Set in 19th-century Mexico, this vibrant novel combines historical fiction, horror, and romance to tell a thrilling story. Reviewed by Migdalia Jimenez, Chicago Public Library, Illinois.

• “The Blonde Identity” by Ally Carter. It’s the middle of the night in Paris and a woman wakes up with no memory. She only knows three things for certain: she has a splitting headache, the hottest guy she’s ever seen is standing over her telling her to run, and – oh year – people keep trying to kill her. The banter throughout and wrap-up at the end are perfect. Readers will hope for a sequel or even a trilogy featuring this cast of characters. Reviewed by Le’Trail Hall-Nance, Denver Public Library, Colorado.

• “Kiss the Girl: A Meant to Be Novel” by Zoraida Cordova. This modern retelling of The Little Mermaid has pop sensation Ariel figuring out the next step in her life, away from her controlling father. Eric and his band are trying to get their big break. When Eric meets Ariel he doesn’t recognize her and offers her a job on his tour. Ariel accepts, seizing the chance to live in the real world. A story of life, love, and family – and making the choices that make you happy. Reviewed by Christine Markley, Kingsport Public Library, Tennessee.

• “Codename Charming: A Novel” by Lucy Parker. Pet is a human rainbow – colorful, sparkly, and vibrant, while Matthias is the personification of still waters running deep. Opposites attract in this contemporary workplace romance featuring a royal personal assistant and a bodyguard. Quirky, giggle-inducing humor is balanced by sweet moments. This was so satisfying and such a joy to read! Reviewed by Laura Eckert, Clermont County Public Library, Ohio.

• “Mister Magic: A Novel” by Kiersten White. When castmates from a children’s program are brought back together to record a podcast about the show, the group feels like they are back where they belong. But soon they begin to wonder, are they here by choice, or have they been lured into a trap much more sinister than could ever be imagined? A terrifyingly creepy and realistic tale. Reviewed by Ninoshka Aviles, Osceola Library, Florida.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!