The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is pleased to announce Steve Brown as its new communications director.

Brown comes to the DMMHRSB after two decades in journalism, including the last 13 years as the morning news anchor and managing editor at WOSU Public Media in Columbus.

“This is a big change and a big challenge for me, but it’s one I’m excited about. After spending so many years reporting on the actions of others, I’m thrilled to jump into a role where I get to fight for a cause that I strongly believe in: mental health and substance abuse treatment,” Brown said.

While working in such a field may be new to him, Brown has always had a passion for telling compelling stories about people overcoming obstacles.

“What better place to do that than at the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. This is an organization that partners with frontline healthcare agencies doing some of the most indispensable work in our society,” Brown said.

Brown grew up in Union County in the village of Richwood, where he attended North Union High School before studying journalism at THe Ohio State University. Since then, he’s also worked at radio stations in Florida and Alaska.

While at WOSU, Brown received dozens of awards for his anchoring and reporting, including being named Ohio’s best radio news anchor by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. Under his leadership as managing editor, WOSU has named the best radio news department in the state of Ohio in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

The DMMHRSB is a multi-county behavioral health authority that funds services and programs for residents of Delaware and Morrow counties. It is governed by a 14-member volunteer board and currently operate with a staff of 11 full-time employees. For more information on the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, please visit www.dmmhrsb.org.

Submitted by the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board