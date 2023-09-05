Kandeh

A Friday hearing has been set for a Delaware man charged with murdering his parents after prosecutors asked that he be held without bond Tuesday.

Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, 25, had his initial appearance in Delaware County Common Pleas Court via video conferencing Tuesday afternoon after he was arrested on Monday and charged with murder.

The Delaware Police Department reported Monday morning officers had been summoned to a residence at 245 Bristol Drive Sunday afternoon after two residents of the home failed to meet a family member. At the home, police found Kandeh’s parents, Mohamed Alusine Kandeh, 61, and Bintu Kandeh, 60, dead inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

A warrant was issued for Kandeh’s arrested, and he was taken into custody Monday without incident with assistance from troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, police reported.

Before the hearing, Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel asked that Kandeh be held in the Delaware County Jail without bond. In her motion, Schiffel said Kandeh poses a “substantial risk of serious physical harm to individuals and the community,” and no release conditions will “reasonably assure their safety.”

“The defendant has a known violent history and demonstrated access to multiple firearms,” Schiffel wrote in the motion. “… The State submits there are no conditions of release that would keep the community safe as the defendant has no place to reside, his behavior continues to escalate from pointing a gun at his father now to killing his parents with a firearm, he continues to demonstrate access to firearms and he continues to possess firearms despite not being lawfully permitted to do so.”

Magistrate Alexis M. Hartman scheduled a bond hearing before Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. and ordered Kandeh be held without bond until the matter can be ruled on at the hearing.

Additionally, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 3 p.m., but court documents note the hearing will be vacated if Kandeh is indicted before then.

Personnel from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Delaware County Coroner’s Office, and Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office were requested to assist with an initial on-scene investigation Sunday.

Kandeh was in the Delaware County Jail Tuesday.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.