Southwest Harlem Township, bordered to the lower left by the Harlem Road roundabout and to the right by state Route 605, has been identified as an area of imminent risk (marked in yellow) by the Strategic Planning Committee. Courtesy | Harlem Twp. Strategic planning in Harlem Twp.

GALENA — Harlem Township’s Strategic Planning Committee has continued to meet and work this summer.

At a meeting on June 6, it was said the committee had recently met with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office about creating a townshipwide watershed plan. In addition, representatives of Crossroads Community Planning said they met with Westerville officials “about avenues of cooperation between the city and the township. Another meeting will follow in 2 or 3 weeks,” meeting minutes said.

Boundaries and a draft were discussed for a proposed South County Line Road Overlay District like those that have been approved. Finally, emails would be sent to 440 addresses regarding recent infrastructure developments.

Another meeting was held on June 20.

“Tom O’Brien, Harlem Township Fire Chief, updated the committee on the status of permitting for the trunk sewer line under construction near the Harlem Road roundabout,” minutes said. “(Trustee and committee member) Carl Richison reported on a meeting with AEP staff and the township’s request that AEP take the 345-kV high-tension power lines feeding the substations adjacent to the Intel site and run them through the township without cutting through prime residential areas.” Maps from the Quick Strategy Guide the committee developed will be used to identify those areas.

The committee approved that Green-Cook Road become the western boundary for the County Line Road Overlay District. Also, a Harlem Township Comprehensive Stormwater Management Master Plan was presented, and it was recommended that the Delaware County Engineer’s Office and the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District also have a stake in developing this plan.

At the next meeting on July 18, “Caleb Bell, partner and Public Finance Group Chair with the law firm of Bricker Graydon spoke to us about Ohio economic development tools such as JEDDs, TIFs, NCAs, and PACEs to help pay for the cost of infrastructure required by increased population,” minutes said. “He suggested that JobsOhio, One Columbus and the Delaware County Office of Economic Development are out best resources for economic development in the township.”

It was noted at the meeting that “Intel will be pulling water from Hoover Reservoir.” It was suggested that Harlem be represented in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s State Route 37 study (a couple of years away). “They estimate that 30-40 ‘permanent’ suppliers will follow Intel to the area and that there will be 13 supplier related jobs in support of every Intel direct job.”

The committee approved extending the County Line Road Overlay District south to Montgomery Road. Maps of the township watershed and proposed road improvements were discussed.

The Strategic Planning Committee consists of Harlem Trustee Carl Richison, Director of Zoning Mike Cannon, Zoning Commission member Tom Nied, Board of Zoning Appeals member Jim Steelesmith, and at-large residents Steve Eisenbrown, Bruce McClary and Molly Snodgrass.

