Some of the work being done on Golf Course Road in Sunbury and Berkshire Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Owner’s agreement for road OK’d

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved an owner’s agreement for road improvements on Golf Course Road in Sunbury and Berkshire Township at a recent meeting.

The owner is Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC, whose subdivisions in the growing area include Price Ponds. The work was to be completed by Dec. 1, but appeared to be done by the end of August. Also known as Township Road 33, the road is called Golf Course Road, so named because there used to be a golf course alongside it.

At their meeting on June 1, the commissioners also approved:

• Using $2 million in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for constructing the Del-Co Water Company’s Hollenback Booster Pump Station. The station “will supply water to a new service area known as the Berlin Business Park,” said journals of the June 22 meeting, in which the subrecipient agreement was approved. “The business park will consist of mixed industrial, commercial, and multi-family developments and is located along U.S. 36 between the City of Delaware and the City of Sunbury.”

Later in the month, an application for ARPA funds was submitted for the EMS department through the Ohio Ambulance Transportation Program.

• A collective bargaining agreement on behalf of the Delaware County Job and Family Services (DCDJFS) and AFL-CIO. Later in June, a similar agreement was approved on behalf of Environmental Services.

• Market updates for the Delaware County compensation management system.

• Plans for phase 1A of the Berlin Station Road Improvements and Braumiller Road Reconstruction project.

• Changes to the contract with Bear Environmental LLC for liquid sludge hauling services.

• Reappointing Erik McPeek and Michael Ringle to the Northstar New Community Authority Board of Trustees for two-year terms.

On June 5, the commissioners approved:

• An amended child placement and foster care services contracts between several providers and DCDJFS, as well as supplemental appropriations for the department.

• An agreement between the Court of Common Pleas Probate Division and DCDJFS to fund the Delaware County Guardianship Services Board.

• A maintenance assessment of 40% of the Ottawa Run Joint County ditch with Union County.

• Purchasing two vehicles for EMS at about $300,000 each.

• Changes to the Owner’s Agreement for Berlin Farm section two with M/I Homes of Central Ohio, LLC. Later in the month, Owner’s Agreements were approved for Liberty Grand District section 11, and Hidden Ravines Crossing (Orange Centre Drive).

• A letter of support regarding the State of Ohio’s Persistent Cyber Improvement program for local government.

Two hearings were held at the June 15 meeting. First, they adopted “a resolution ordering the vacation of a portion of River View Drive on the Plat of Lucy Depp’s Park Place Addition located in the unincorporated portion of Concord Township.” Second, a proposed Dustin Road watershed drainage improvement petition was dismissed, a claim for damages rejected, and costs distributed to the landowners.

Also on June 15, the commissioners approved the following facilities improvements:

• Replacing the roof to the Hayes Building, 145 N. Union St., Delaware.

• Installing fiber connections at the county’s Byxbe Campus, 1610 State Route 521, Delaware.

• An additional battery cabinet and 40 batteries for the County’s 9-1-1 Center, 10 Court St., Delaware.

• Allowing the Delaware County Agricultural Society to incur debt for grandstand and infrastructure improvements at the Fairgrounds.

On June 22, the commissioners approved an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services subgrant for the Delaware County Child Support Enforcement Agency. They also approved:

• A levy for the Delaware County Veterans Service Commission “in the amount of 0.181 mills per dollar on the assessed value of the property of the county.”

• Separate underground storage tank closure services and a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project.

• The purchase of vacant land from two property owners on Lewis Center Road in Galena.

• Accepting drainage maintenance inspection reports for joint and tri-county projects.

A public hearing for the drainage improvement petition of the Jones #60 watershed was held on June 26. Following the hearing, the commissioners approved proceeding with the project survey and design. Also, they approved the “DEL-CR124-9.02 Lewis Center and Home Road Improvements Project,” awarding the $4.8 million project to Columbus-based Strawser Paving Company.

The commissioners’ last meeting of the month was on June 29. They approved the purchase of a mail ballot verifier for the Delaware County Board of Elections, as well as audiovisual equipment for Byxbe.

The commissioners are President Jeff Benton, Vice President Gary Merrell and Barb Lewis.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].