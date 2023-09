Delaware County Property Transfers

2032 Common Bent Dr, Sunbury, Kjd Properties 2 Llc To: Brignola, Michael & Rosita, $430,000

794 Erin St, Lewis Center, Strauch, William J @3 To: Fosselman, Daniel S & Krista R, $342,000

690 Retreat Ln, Powell, Chalfant Gregory Dale Trustee To: Humes, Ross J & Kathryn M, $250,000

304 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio, $65,000

138 Church Ct, Powell, Craig, Cheri To: Schwenker, Eric & Whitney, $490,000

148 Penick Ave, Delaware, Bowman, Gerald J & Deborah L To: Terrazas, Alejandro Olvera & Vega, Marisol Rangel, $149,500

324 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

317 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

326 Amber Wood Way, Lewis Center, Lorain, Robert F To: Simple Realty Llc, $387,000

8611 Stonewoods Ln, Powell, Karasarides, John & Shawn To: Cook, Paul A & Theresa L & Hood Phillip, $285,000

206 Overtrick Dr, Delaware, Grey, Carolyn S To: Laile, Benjamin, $326,500

443 Maketewah Dr, Delaware, Savidge, Marilyn R Trustee To: Ambra, Frank R & Constance M Trustees, $670,000

1784 Ford Rd, Delaware, Yeomans, Neale W & Jacqueline A To: Hamayel, Ali M & Alhaj, Deema, $885,000

1483 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,000

152 North St, Sunbury, Denton, Benjamin R To: Alley, Alex Joseph, $325,000

283 Holly Grove Rd, Lewis Center, Estep, Jessica Lynn To: Mccord, Julie & Michael Patrick, $390,000

241 Waterside Dr, Delaware, Dunno, Karen J To: Galeano, Nancy Garcia De, $340,000

284 Lofton Cir, Delaware, Hedges, John L & Tracy L To: Waddle, Michael, $335,000

7156 Cypress Dr, Westerville, Crawford, Maryelizabeth & Wolfgang, William R To: Phillips, Michael E, $460,000

5611 Morlich Sq, Dublin, Chaffin, Betty L Trustee To: Homan, Brian F & Emily A, $534,000

Riverside Dr, Powell, Miller, Daniel C & Susan B To: Flanagan, Michael & Melissa S, $230,000

2963 Jericho Pl, Delaware, Rubesich, Nikolas R & Rebekah H To: Wilson, Mark W, $499,999

10157 Widdington Cls, Powell, Dowell, Sue Ann Trustee To: Sutch, Anthony L & Kelly E, $755,000