Rose Run Zoey (Tyler Smith) establishes a new stakes record of 1:52.2 in the OBC for two-year-old pacing fillies during opening day Grand Circuit harness racing action at the Delaware County Fair. Courtesy | Conrad Photo

Rose Run Zoey (Tyler Smith) cruised to the win in the $137,460 Ohio Breeders Championship for two-year-old filly pacers in a stakes and track record equaling 1:52.2 in Sunday’s Grand Circuit harness racing action at the Delaware County Fair.

When the gates of the starting gate opened, Rose Run Zoey protected his rail position and rebuffed a challenge by Daisy’s Star (Sam Widger) to go gate-to-wire. The pocket sitting Flyin Bullets (Brett Miller) was second and a late charging Seaside Diva (Chris Page) was third.

The daughter of Lather Up is owned by Miller Racing Stable and Let It Ride Stable and trained by Ryan Miller. Her career earnings are $570 shy of the $200,000 mark.

Sectionline Bigry (Chris Page) took the $34,400 Ohio Breeders Championship for Aged Pacers in a stakes record equaling 1:49.4.

The hometown Sectionline Bigry (Page) sat patiently in third and watched the dueling leaders — Cyclone Union Jack (Dan Noble) and Gold Digger King (Smith) — through the first three-quarters in 1:22.2.

Page went three-wide with the eventual winner in the final turn and drew away to equal the mark set last year by Charlie May.

With the first-place check of $17,200, the eight-year-old gelded son of Pet Rock’s career earnings surpasses the $1 million mark.

The winning owner is Delaware’s Harold Lee Bauder. He is trained by Steve Bauder.

Dakota Jackson and Louie Louie overcame an objection to win the Tim Fouts Memorial Standardbred Driving Championship in 1:53.4. Rose Run Xiled (Wyatt Long) and Medoland Terror (Tony Dinges) were second and third.

Louie Louie is owned by Tatham Racing Stable and trained by Mark Winters, Jr.

Jackson represented the American Harness Drivers Club.

Today’s 19-race program will go postward at 1 p.m.