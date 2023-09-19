Olentangy Berlin’s Mason Ziegler (16) sheds a Hilliard Davidson defender during the first half of Friday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy Berlin football team won its fourth straight game Friday night in Delaware, holding off visiting Hilliard Davidson, 20-14.

The Bears (4-1) were dominant in the first half, using touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to take a 14-0 lead into the break.

Harrison Brewster, who coupled 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground with 86 yards and a score through the air, opened the scoring summary by hitting Aidan Sills for a 40-yard TD with 59 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Bears made it 14-0 just before halftime, when Brewster powered in from a yard out with 1:11 left in the second.

The defense, meanwhile, prevented the previously undefeated Wildcats (4-1) from picking up a single first down in the opening quarter.

Berlin all but sealed the deal when Spencer Conrad hit a 47-yard field goal to make it a 17-0 game in the fourth. He hit a 34-yarder later in the quarter, too.

Davidson, meanwhile, scored a pair of touchdowns late — Keevin Gibbon scored from a yard out later in the fourth and Johnny DiBlasio hit Josh DiBlasio for an 18-yard touchdown on the final play of the game to account for the final margin.

Next up, Berlin is slated to open league play against 5-0 Olentangy Friday night in Delaware. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 42, Newark 13

The Pioneers scored 28 points in the first half en route to a blowout non-league win over visiting Newark Friday night in Lewis Center.

Levi Davis, who went 8-for-11 passing with 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 49-yard bomb to Kobe Sharpe early in the first quarter.

After that, Orange did the bulk of its damage on the ground.

Cohen Weaver, who finished with 14 carries for 120 yards and a pair of scores, powered in from a yard out to make it 14-0; and Collin Stringer, who had 14 carries for a game-best 120 yards and two TDs, made it 21-6 with a two-yard score early in the second.

Davis’ second long touchdown pass to Sharpe, this time from 41 yards out, made it a 28-13 game at the break.

The Pioneers (2-3) added two fourth-quarter scores — a 14-yard run by Weaver and a three-yarder by Stringer — to seal the deal.

Orange returns to action Friday night at 7 p.m., set to travel to Hilliard Davidson to open OCC-Central play.

Buckeye Valley 49, Fairview 33

The Barons got back to their winning ways Friday night in Delaware, coming from behind to knock off the visiting Warriors.

Fairview (1-4) led 20-14 when Brandon Clark scored from eight yards out with 5:38 left in the second quarter.

BV (2-3) answered in a hurry, though, as Garrett Slater collected his second long touchdown run of the game.

Gradin Gentner’s PAT made it 21-20 and, after another Fairview TD, Baron QB Nathan Huss found Matt Hall for a 50-yard touchdown to make it a 28-27 game at the break.

Buckeye Valley used three unanswered touchdowns — a 21-yard run by Marcus Hemphill early in the third, a 13-yard TD strike to Le’Den Jones later in the quarter and a 21-yard scoring scamper by Andrew Clase less than a minute into the fourth — to take control for good.

Next up, the Barons are slated to open CBL play against host Bexley Friday night at 7 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 17, New Albany 3

The Patriots picked up win No. 1 for first-year head coach John Sansbury, limiting the host Eagles to less than 150 yards of offense en route to a solid non-league victory Friday night in New Albany.

Liberty (1-4) trailed early on after New Albany’s (1-4) Logan Clappier connected on a 30-yard field goal, but scored the next 17 points to pull away.

Braden Scanlon evened things up with a 28-yard field goal at the 4:08 mark of the first quarter before a pair of TD receptions by Wilson Roberts — the first a 14-yarder to make it a 9-3 game with 11:02 left in the second and a 29-yard strike from Andrew Leonard with 11:51 left in the fourth.

Toby Gage then hit Leonard for a successful two-point conversion to smooth out the scoring summary.

Leonard completed 13 of his 22 throws for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Ryan Schapker led the charge on the ground with 130 yards on 21 carries.

Next, Liberty will turn its attention to Friday’s OCC opener against host Dublin Coffman. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Westerville North 14, Delaware Hayes 7

The typically potent Pacer offense was limited to its lowest output of the season by the host Warriors, who coupled a steady defensive showing with just enough offense to escape with a league win Friday night in Westerville.

Hayes (4-1), which managed just 190 yards of offense (36 on the ground), cashed in on its first possession of the game when Josh Russell capped a long drive with a short touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

North (5-0) took over from there, though. Quarterback Ronald Jackson scored on an option keeper from 18 yards out to even things up by halftime before finding Brian Robinson for a TD in the third quarter to give his team its first lead.

Hayes will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on winless Worthington Kilbourne Friday night in Delaware. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Olentangy 35, Central Crossing 0

The undefeated Braves (5-0) continued to cook Friday night in Grove City, jumping out to a 28-0 halftime edge en route to a dominant non-league win over the Comets.

Jackson Wiley had a big night, finishing with 140-plus yards receiving to go with three touchdowns. His last, set up by a 32-yard laser from QB Ethan Grunkemeyer on a fourth-and-long play, made it 35-0 with 7:40 left in the third quarter.

Grunkemeyer also found Wiley for TDs of 49 and 14 yards in the first half, and scored one of his own on a 13-yard keeper to balloon the margin to 28-0 late in the first half.

The defense was dominant, too, with Tyler Bullock, Will Beinecke and Adil Mbondo collecting interceptions in the win.

Westerville South 22, Big Walnut 7

Nate Severs broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run to open the scoring summary and give the Golden Eagles a 7-0 first-quarter edge, but the visiting Wildcats closed with 22-unanswered points over the course of the final three quarters to notch an OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Sunbury.

Severs finished with 20 carries for 155 yards and the score.

South’s Nasir Phillips rushed for over 100 yards, too, finishing with 102 on 32 carries to go with a touchdown of his own.

Big Walnut, which fell to 1-4 with the loss, is set to take on visiting Franklin Heights Friday night. Kickoff, as usual, is set for 7 p.m.