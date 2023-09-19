Rose Run Yanae, driven by Chris Page, wins the $120,000 OBC for sophomore filly trotters in 1:54.4 during Monday’s Grand Circuit harness racing action at the Delaware County Fair. Courtesy | Conrad Photo

Rose Run Yanae, driven by Chris Page, rebounded in the $120,000 Ohio Breeders Championship for three-year-old filly totters during Monday’s action at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

When the field of eight was sent on their way, Contechsfashion (Trevor Smith) grabbed the early lead from Docs Boo Boo (Jeff Nisonger). Page elected to send the eventual winner after the lead and cleared the field at the quarter in :28.

The leaders saw little challenge past the half in :56.3 and the three-quarters in 1:26.

Rose Run Yanae was able to use a comfortable :28.4 last quarter to score a six-length win over Docs Boo Boo and a last closing Swinging Senorita (Tyler Smith) in 1:54.4.

The win provides a little bit of redemption to the connections after Rose Run Yanae suffered some recent poor position luck and second-place finishes in the final leg of the Ohio Sires Stake and the $300,000 OSS Final.

The Triumphant Caviar filly is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Hatfield Stables, Knox Services and Weaver Bruscemi and trained by Ron Burke.

With the $60,000 first place check, Rose Run Yanae now has $393,288 in career earnings.

The win was Page’s third of the day and his fifth of the Delaware meet.

In the $12,000 Signature Series Final Trot, the ten-year-old The Next Triumph (Dan Noble) went gate-to-wire to score a two-length win over Stoney Ridgetop (John Konesky III) and Enforce The Law (Joseph Kramp) in 1:56.3.

The winner is co-owned by Robert Smolko and trainer Ron Steck.

Earlier on the 19-race card saw a unique situation — the stallion Lane Of Stone won the Signature Series Trot consolation in 1:55. His two-year-old daughter, Flip Five Stones, won the third race of the card, a $5,022 Ohio Fair Racing Conference event.

Both winners were driven by Jeff Nisonger and trained my Mark Winters. The father is owned by Harry Horowitz and the daughter is campaigned by Dennis Shaner.

Today’s 16-race card will go postward at 1 p.m.

Little Brown Jug Publicity Director Jay Wolf contributed to this report.