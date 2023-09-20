Fowles

September 18 marks the beginning of National Fall Prevention Awareness Week. Not the season fall, but the common, costly, and preventable epidemic of falls among older adults. Each year, there are about 37 million documented older adult falls, and 3 million emergency department visits due to falls.

In the spirit of the month, the Ohio Department of Aging is reigniting its annual 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign. The campaign encourages participants to walk and help raise awareness of older adults’ risk of falling. One way you can help includes walking at least a mile in September and sharing a picture on social media with the hashtags #10MstepsOH and #PreventFalls. You could also host or attend a walking group, find a walking group or watch a webinar at www.aging.ohio.gov/10millionsteps.

During last year’s campaign, participating Ohioans walked over 55 million steps, logging a total of 22,100 miles – the equivalent of walking around the perimeter of Ohio nearly 20 times.

According to the Ohio Department of Aging, community-based walking events and groups provide opportunities for older Ohioans and others to get valuable exercise while learning about other things they can do and local resources available to help prevent falls. Regular exercise is one of many things people can do to lower their risk of falling.

The Delaware County District Library has partnered with SourcePoint on a number of classes as part of their “Falls Free Zone” – a program designed to help older adults learn how to prevent their fall risk. On Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., we will continue our series with a class on medication management and how medications can interact poorly, thus increasing the risk of falls.

Attending a presentation at the library is just one way you help the older adults in your life to stay healthy. With community partners like SourcePoint, the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Delaware Public Health District, our calendar is regularly full of opportunities for learning in community. Visit www.delawarelibrary.org/event for a look at our full listing of events and see what works best for you and your schedule. Older adults can also sign up for the library’s Mature Reader newsletter, which brings tips to your inbox every month. Sign up at www.delawarelibrary.org/mature-reader.

This month, our Christian Fiction books newsletter has a focus on friendship. See if any should be added to your “To Read” list.

• “Heirlooms” by Sandra Byrd. After the Korean War young Navy widow Helen Devries opens her Whidbey Island home to another young widow, Choi Eunhee. Together they manage, bonding over common losses and a shared secret. In contemporary times Cassidy Quinn inherits her family home and a task from her grandmother Helen: sort through a locked hope chest with Grace Kim, Eunhee’s granddaughter.

• “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber. Each believing the other’s job is easier, Pastor Peter and his best friend, bartender Hank, decide to trade places until Christmas Eve and, in the process, gain new perspectives on life and love. The present-day framing narrative of a woman telling her grandchildren a story introduces this heartwarming holiday tale by bestselling author Debbie Macomber.

• “The Sowing Season” by Katie Powner. After selling his family’s dairy farm, 63-year-old Gerrit Laninga finds himself at loose ends, while 15-year-old Rae Walters isn’t sure she wants to follow the Plan designed to get her into law school. A chance meeting leads to a strong bond as two people with almost nothing in common learn from and help each other. This debut novel of intergenerational friendship offers “a hopeful story of rediscovering oneself amidst life’s changing seasons” (Booklist).

• “Sister Friends Forever” by Kimberla Lawson Roby. Meet suddenly single Serena, looking for love; Michelle, engaged but having second thoughts; Kenya, happily married but troubled by her husband’s ex; and recently divorced Lynette, who’s tentatively reentering the dating pool. This standalone novel by the author of the Reverend Curtis Black series follows four lifelong friends who rely on their faith as they support one another through good times and bad.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!