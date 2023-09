Delaware County Property Transfers

68 Sienna Glenn Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kher, Pradipbhai & Parmar, Roma, $469,525

300 Hawthorne Ct, Sunbury, Lieurance, John M & Jennifer To: Callion, Moriah D & Doup, William, $231,500

8073 Crane’s Xing, Lewis Center, Erm Forward Llc To: Hachwa, Tia A, $216,000

4495 Luca Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: 4495 Luca Llc, $172,000

226 Fairway Rd, Delaware, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee To: Original Intent Properties Llc, $157,000

10671 White Fir Ln, Galena, Grenke, Michael S To: Borgert, Robert Charles & Hilty, Rae, $820,000

1589 Westwood Dr, Lewis Center, Liu, Yucan & Wang, Xin To: Renshaw, Lamarr & Chiem, $450,000

5652 Bayside Ridge Dr, Galena, Studer, James N & Lisa A To: Suer, Ozan & Schoeppner, Valerie, $660,000

243 Parkgate Ct, Delaware, Shyrigh, Carol J To: Cross Timberlands Llc, $370,000

526 Thistle Dr, Delaware, L. T. D. & L. N. To: Wessinger, Steven R, $300,000

1253 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Yurkonis, Michael & Chistina, $506,035

1153 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

7506 Africa Rd, Westerville, Bartels, Matthew Richard To: Sgn2 Realty Llc, $360,000

6281 Bluffway Dr, Delaware, Betancourt, Karen & Jean Paul To: Khan, Muhammad Ali & Farah Nawaz, $1,050,000

6900 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Kumar, Puneet & Kaushik, Akansha, $505,746

6962 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Akasam, Rao & Goru, Kalyani, $477,996

1884 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center, Palazzo Builders Llc To: Harris, Mark & Ciara, $649,900

1369 Guilford Rd, Delaware, Smith, William R Trustee To: Manukyan, Kristina & Mazurenko, Pavel, $1,100,000

2911 Glenmead Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Tchuitio, Carine Chimi & Patrick R, $774,192

1822 Joe Walker Rd, Galena, Plywacz, Karl J & Brown, Rachel To: Erskine, Shane & Kimberly, $525,000