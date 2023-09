Delaware County Property Transfers

7761 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: Leonard, John P Trustee, $168,900

4449 Speranza Loop, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Martin, Warren H & Paula K Co Trustees, $155,900

2748 Us Highway 42, Delaware, Shellhouse, David R & Jackson, Teresa J To: Daniels, Hinkley Housing Llc, $600,000

3869 Hampshire Ave, Powell, Carr, David Scott To: Klingensmith, Tyler & Abbigail, $517,500

621 Grist Run Rd, Westerville, Mylander, Zachary C & Allison E To: Mylander, Zachary C, $48,000

6496 Highlands Ct, Delaware, Pannell, Michelle L & Joshua B To: Picker, Nathan D & Danielle C, $605,000

723 Parkgrove Way, Lewis Center, Patel, Suresh Kashibhai & Aruna Suresh To: Ahamadullah, Mohammed Iqbal, $253,000

1999 Mulberry Ln, Lewis Center, Bavelis Zenios Development Llc To: 3 Pillar Homes Lot Holdings Llc, $79,250

7079 Limerick Ln, Powell, Garble, John J IV To: Paglia, Holly, $365,700

3182 Blantons Pass, Delaware, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Yadavalli, Naveen & Kuppala, Tejaswi, $644,728

8039 Coldharbor Blvd, Lewis Center, Kovvuri, Subba Reddy & Radhika To: Jalaq, Muhannad & Neveen, Ali, $500,000

122 Hawthorne Rd, Sunbury, Taylor, Ben H & Kayla S To: Kill, Joshua Thomas & Mckenzie Marie, $303,000

5430 Ketterington Ln, Westerville, Dutko, Michael J & Shara L To: Hathaway, Kenneth & Denicourt, Amanda, $565,000

5792 Benton Ln, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Venkata, Ravi Kumar Karri & Reddy, Kiranmayee, $791,149

174 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Devarapalli, Hemraj Purushotham, $672,473

940 Skipton Loop, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Rethmeier, Munsoo Andrea & Hyunhee, $624,785

15757 State Route 37, Sunbury, Cannon, Betty Jean To: Meara, Meggie Lynne, $375,000