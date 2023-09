Delaware County Property Transfers

401 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Faleh, Omar & Mervat, $800,000

375 Morning Mist Ct, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Wyer, Todd & Jean, $592,870

1788 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center, Bohac, Raymond F III To: Gavin, Bryan M, $425,000

402 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Bhatt, Gargey & Nirali, $691,415

6744 Riverrun Ln, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Rangaswamy, Bhagya Rekha & Billimagga V Trustees, $664,255

6485 Braymoore Dr, Westerville, Gillis, Jay Scott To: Hand, Jason, $249,900

34 Highmeadows Cir, Powell, Ball, Gabriel & Diane To: Guetzko, Harrison W & Lydia M, $446,000

6668 Trinity Mist Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Morgan, Kent A & Diana C, $605,915

5075 Highland Lakes Ave, Westerville, Zambelli, Alicia E To: Gruenbaum, Joshua R & Marissa K, $780,000

214 Bendelow Ct, Delaware, Smith, Levi C To: Vian, Elliot R, $315,000

2864 Waukeegan Ave, Lewis Center, Neidermier, Lauren Trustee To: Huffman, Angela, $629,900

2686 Cranbrooke Ln, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Sauer, Lauren & Brianna, $535,291

8471 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center, Selby, Karen D To: Parlin, Daniel R, $385,000

4977 Scenic Creek Dr, Powell, Thon, Thomas & Kathleen To: Smiley, James & Lorrie, $562,000

948 Brittany Dr, Delaware, Waugh, Haley To: Dearth, Justin & Marguerite E & Lee W, $341,000

9296 Polaris Green Dr, Columbus, Wang, Heather H & Micotto, Stephen P To: Opendoor Propery Trust I, $318,700

586 Arden St, Lewis Center, Wolever, Zachery & Olivia To: Frengou, Alexander L, $400,000

161 Flowering Meadow Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: French, Joseph Charles & Katie M, $402,900