Delaware County Property Transfers

997 Deer Crk, Powell, Cho Heather H Trustee To: Pivarnik, Michael John & Tracy Lynn, $999,999

253 Windemere Cir, Westerville, Bendure, Charlotte G To: Pivetz, Lynda, $258,000

321 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Denicourt, Amanda Leigh & Hathaway, Kenneth Austin To: Nelson, Peter & Carly, Dickens, $455,000

2101 Tucker Trl, Lewis Center, Copeland, Jarod D To: Hennawi, Ziad Al & Hammadeh, May, $655,000

112 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, Lyding, Keith E & Kathryn M To: Langley, Kelly, $252,900

2909 Lexington Dr, Powell, Hewes, Spencer & Jennifer To: Shomo, Eric & Sara, $485,000

9212 Stratton Ln, Dublin, Cypret, Ryan & Grace To: Langhals, Jennifer S, $440,000

91 Campbell St, Delaware, Roese, Vera To: Demopolis, Dib Michelle R & Dib, Bernard, $157,500

514 Eagle Walk Rd, Delaware, Garrett, Jeffrey L & Kimberly L To: Stephens, Kelsey R & Shane W, $490,000

4385 Millwater Dr, Powell, Pack, Kelsey J & Donald C To: Muchmore, Kyle & Lucy, $580,000

3061 Us Highway 42 , Delaware, Cross Development Cc Delaware Llc To: Kado Llc, $2,583,000

2200 Blayney Rd, Sunbury, Severson, Eric To: Fillmore, Randy Allen Jr & Arlyn, $849,900

482 Hutchinson St, Delaware, Tchuitio, Patrick Renaud Seunang & Njitchouang, Carine Pascale Chimi To: Sisamouth, Maniseng & Saldlvar, Israel Mendoza, $410,000

1056 Chatham Ln, Delaware, Gilkey, Travis L To: Tietjen, Luke M & Amber P, $150,000

7081 Falls View Cir, Delaware, Brown, Ronald G To: Karasarides, John & Shawn, $305,200

2005 River Rd, Delaware, Pettit, Timothy P & Elizabeth To: Muskopf, Stephen & Robin, Zehnder, $675,000

5219 Penn Rd, Ostrander, Matrix Property Group Llc To: Barnocki, James & Wendy, $442,000

8179 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Stern Jennifer A, $844,415

937 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Beal Stacey L & Lucas A, $484,040

98 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Mallela, Chandrasekhar V & Neelima, $583,280

5310 Sandy Dr, Lewis Center, Shurman, Joseph R Ii & Mary Carol F To: Sowell, Vincent & Alexandria, $599,000

8190 Smiths Cir, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Singh, Alok & Walia, Sandeep, $820,475

434 Hutchinson St, Delaware, Kim, Taekyun & Shim Helen H To: Szakmeister, Samuel & Kristan & Rae A & James, $397,500