Part of the land purchased by Brown Township for a proposed park. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Levies up for vote in several townships

Three townships with Delaware mailing addresses have issues on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Brown Township

Voters in this township will have a chance to decide whether to approve a tax levy for parks.

The ballot language reads, “An additional tax for the benefit of Brown Township for the purpose of parks and recreational purposes that the county auditor estimates will collect $76,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $35 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 3 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.”

The township has said it “has purchased eight acres to expand the park. The new property is north of Mulberry Street and has frontage on North Old State.” There is already a playground, gazebo and ball fields in the park, which is behind the township hall.

The township trustees held an emergency meeting on July 17 “to sign the necessary paperwork to place a 1-mill levy on the November ballot for the purpose of park improvements,” said the Brown Facebook page.

The Brown Township Hall is at 5555 State Route 521, Delaware.

Concord Township

Concord voters will consider a renewal tax levy for its roads.

“A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Concord Township for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of roads and bridges that the county auditor estimates will collect $219,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.4 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $14 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024,” said the ballot language.

The township website said Concord “maintains 50.703 miles of public roadway. Some of the roads within the Township are maintained by Delaware County or the State of Ohio.”

The township office is at 6385 Home Road, Delaware. For more information, visit www.concordtwp.org or call 740-881-5338.

Delaware Township

Voters will decide on a renewal tax levy for roads.

“A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Delaware Township for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads that the county auditor estimates will collect $116,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.8 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $18 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024,” said the ballot measure.

A note: The closure of Braumiller Road in the township from Oct. 4 to Nov. 1 will be for a Delaware County Engineer’s Office project. The township said the closure is between Berlin Station Road and Royal Dornoch Circle for construction at the intersection.

The Delaware Township Hall is at 2950 Liberty Road, Delaware. For more information, visit www.delawaretownshipohio.org or call 740-363-2837.

