Delaware County Property Transfers

6410 Grassmere Dr, Westerville, Brotton, Gisela To: Shoemaker, Michael J, $475,000

425 Pagoda Loop, Delaware, Burton, Madison E & Conner S To: Rideout, Wilbert Reed II & Melissa D, $425,000

224 Hawking Dr, Galena, Hostetler, Noah L & Hatem, Tara J To: Kh Realty Llc, $440,700

5508 Butternut Dr, Lewis Center, Bob Webb Evans Farm Llc To: Cummins, Elizabeth A, $125,000

$302 Eastwood Ave, Delaware, Parker, Leslie R & Bryan R To: Crabbe, Kendra L, 240,000

562 Thistle Dr, Delaware, Marchant, Ralph W & Beth A To: Kigar, Samantha C & Fritz S, $335,000

1380 Carriage Rd, Powell, Bleakney, Brian W To: Hong, Hai & Jiang, Ting, $660,000

108 N Grove St, Ashley, Valle Crucis Llc To: Jashinski, Kathryn Renee & Johnson, Kristina Marie, $245,000

6543 Brookview Manor Dr, Galena, Corven, Anthony & Natalie To: Davis, Letrisha & Benjamin, $650,000

3655 Miller-Paul Rd, Galena, Fountain, Norman L & Kathryn A Trustees To: Rs8 Properties Llc, $800,000

9044 Advocet Dr, Powell, Romanelli & Hughes Building Company To: Patel, Ami N, $1,059,900

309 Morning Mist Ct, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Meyer, Patricia A, $624,300

305 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Marchant, Beth & Ralph, $425,610

6139 Cupola Ct, Galena, Letizia, Michael F Jr & Rikki M To: Panzarella, William A, $975,000

540 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Smoak, James & Christi, $539,900

294 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Shipp, Stephen Richard & Karen Lynn, $464,900

353 Miller’s Cove Ct, Sunbury, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Erlenbach, G Dean & Michele A, $499,000

7309 Holstad Ct, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sutton, Maggie L Trustee, $526,990

5550 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Clark, Andrew & Wang, Jingjing Trustees, $549,820

2895 Jericho Pl, Delaware, Marcum, Shannon & Unchalee To: Williams, Shaveh, $384,900

74 Sienna Glenn , Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Langlois, Andre R Jr & Stephanie D, $556,930

488 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Larsen, Leilani & Waltermire, Brenan, $407,455

3555 Piatt Rd, Delaware, Catnip Llc To: Gerst, Brandon & Jessica, $250,000

1966 Buttermilk Hill Rd, Delaware, Nichols, Robert G Ii To: Neidig, Kyle, $117,250