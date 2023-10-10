Ohio Wesleyan rolls past Kenyon, 48-7

Senior quarterback Kaden Buza tossed 3 touchdown passes to help the Ohio Wesleyan football team build a 35-0 halftime lead, and the Bishops went on to a 48-7 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Kenyon on Saturday at Selby Stadium.

After forcing a 3-and-out on the opening possession of the game, the Bishops took over on the Kenyon 35-yard line thanks to a 24-yard punt return from senior wide receiver Jakii Alston. Buza found sophomore wide receiver Josh Hurst for 12 yards and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Webb for 2 more before sophomore running back Devon Haley rumbled for 21 yards and a score. Freshman kicker Sean Putt had his point-after try blocked, and the score remained 6-0.

Buza marched the Bishops downfield on their second possession, connecting on all 6 passes he threw, including plays of 17 yards to Hurst and 20 yards to Webb before a 13-yard scoring strike to Hurst and a 13-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Alston broke free on another punt return, this time taking the ball 28 yards to the Kenyon 30. From there, it took the Bishops 4 plays to find paydirt, with Alston making the catch on a 6-yard scoring play. Putt’s kick increased the margin to 20-0.

A 36-yard connection to senior wide receiver Chase Boyd capped a 4-play, 53-yard drive midway through the second period, and on the point-after try, senior cornerback Tyler Neal picked up a low snap and ran right for a 2-point conversion.

Late in the half, Buza hit Hurst on consecutive plays for gains of 10 and 17 yards before finding Webb on a 23-yard connection that set up a 5-yard scoring run by senior running back Marquis Henry.

Senior quarterback Austin Womack tossed a 76-yard touchdown pass to Webb late in the third quarter, and freshman running back Tim Davis took off on a 42-yard scoring run, with Putt’s kick stretching the Bishop lead to 48-0.

Kenyon’s Jordan Benjamin went over from 8 yards out to finish off a 75-yard, 11-play drive later in the fourth quarter.

Buza completed 18 of 26 throws for 242 yards and 3 scores, and Womack completed 9 of 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Hurst had 9 receptions for 92 yards, and Webb made 6 catches for 140 yards. Haley led the Bishops with 66 yards on 11 rushes. Hornacek led Ohio Wesleyan with 11 tackles, including 1 for loss and half a sack.

Junior free safety Drew Thornton and senior defensive end Marquel Henry each had 7 stops for the Bishops, with Henry adding 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks and Thornton adding half a tackle for loss.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Freshman forward Caroline Thomas scored the game-winning goal and Ohio Wesleyan went on to a 3-0 win over Oberlin in the North Coast Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Saturday at the Jay Martin Soccer Complex.

The Bishops took the lead in the 14th minute when sophomore forward Ava Bruns won the ball just inside the midfield line, made a run up the left side, and centered to Thomas, who finished the chance in front.

Ohio Wesleyan added to its lead in the 68th minute as sophomore midfielder Tiffany Trinh slotted a through ball to freshman midfielder Alex Foster, who centered it to sophomore midfielder Athena Kolettis, who knocked the ball home for a 2-0 lead.

In the 81st minute, Trinh lined up for a free kick about 35 yards away from the Yeowomen goal, and sent a rocket that skimmed off the hands of leaping Oberlin keeper Ali Grant and into the net.

Each team recorded 11 shots. Sophomore Natalie Ryan finished with 5 saves in posting the shutout.

MEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Wesleyan 2, Oberlin 0.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.