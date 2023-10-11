Letter: Experienced leadership needed on Olentangy board

On Nov. 7, there are three school board seats up in the Olentangy Local School District. As the state’s fourth-largest school district continues to grow, it is imperative that Olentangy voters elect those who have the most experience in guiding our district: Kevin O’Brien, Libby Wallick and Lizett Schreiber.

Incumbent Kevin O’Brien was appointed to the school board in 2010 and since that time he has used his financial acumen to ensure that our district uses taxpayer dollars efficiently and effectively. Since he has been on the school board, Olentangy has continued to spend less per pupil than the state’s average while also being the highest-performing multiple high school district in the state. Kevin has two daughters who have graduated from our district and two daughters who are at Olentangy Orange High School. Kevin resides in the Westerville area of our school district.

Dr. Libby Wallick was appointed to the school board in June 2022. She is a former classroom teacher who holds a doctorate in Philosophy in Teacher Leadership and is currently a Research Associate at the University of Cincinnati. With three daughters in the district, she is passionate about education. She has served on Redistricting Committees and the Olentangy Education Foundation. Libby is also involved in Scioto Run Elementary School where her three daughters attend. Libby resides in the Powel area of our district.

Liizett Schreiber is the chair of the board’s Policy Committee and is active in the Arrowhead Elementary PTO. She is an attorney with Taft, Stettinius and Hollister. Her extensive experience with state and federal law along with her service on the Policy Committee, provides the experience needed to be an impactful school board member. She has four children, three of whom are current students, and one is a future student. Lizett lives in the Lewis Center area of our school district.

With many important decisions in front of the Olentangy Local School District, voters need to ensure that the school board has experienced leadership. By reelecting Kevin O’Brien and electing Libby Wallick and Lizett Schreiber, the Olentangy Local School District will continue to provide an excellent education in a fiscally responsible way.

Julie Wagner Feasel

Former Olentangy Schools board member

Lewis Center