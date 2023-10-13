OWU defeats Hiram, moves atop NCAC standings

Sophomore midfielder Athena Kolettis scored the game-winning goal as the Ohio Wesleyan women’s soccer team defeated Hiram, 4-1, in North Coast Athletic Conference action on Wednesday in Hiram.

The win moved Ohio Wesleyan to 2-0 in the NCAC, putting the Bishops alone in first place in the league standings with 6 points. DePauw and Denison, each with a 1-0-1 record in conference play for 4 points, are tied for second place.

The Bishops took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal by freshman forward Caroline Thomas, with sophomore midfielder Tiffany Trinh credited with an assist on the play.

Hiram got the equalizer in the 35th minute when Kali Baker converted a penalty kick.

Ohio Wesleyan answered just over a minute later, however, with Kolettis scoring off a feed from freshman midfielder Alex Foster with 8:55 left in the first half.

The Bishops added some insurance during the second half when senior forward Ali Claus scored in the 49th minute, and put the game out of reach when junior defender Madison Cofer nudged home a loose ball from directly in front, with junior defender Kaylee DeShong credited with an assist on the play.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Hiram, 24-8. Sophomore Natalie Ryan stopped 2 shots in the Bishop goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

Junior back Brady West and junior forward Tyler Duhl tallied goals less than a minute apart to put Ohio Wesleyan on the scoreboard, and the Bishops went on to a 4-1 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Hiram on Tuesday in Hiram.

In the 37th minute, Ohio Wesleyan earned a corner kick, and sophomore midfielder Mitchell Cosler sent the ball into the box, with West heading it into the upper left of the Terrier goal to put the Bishops ahead to stay.

Less than a minute later, Duhl rang up an unassisted goal to give Ohio Wesleyan a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore forward Christopher Guerra put a shot into the right side of the Hiram goal early in the second half.

Junior midfielder Drew Doza wrapped up the Ohio Wesleyan scoring with a shot to the lower right side in the 58th minute.

Hiram’s Jeremy Sgro converted a penalty kick in the 78th minute to put the Terriers on the scoreboard.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Hiram, 26-8. Sophomore Sam Whitman went the distance in the Bishop goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sophomore forward Olivia Danley put Ohio Wesleyan ahead to stay and freshman forward Mattison Hyland scored twice during a school-record-setting second quarter as the Bishops remained unbeaten with a 9-0 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Earlham on Wednesday in Richmond, Ind.

Danley put the Bishops on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the fifth minute of play, and freshman midfielder Brogan Hellig added a score during the final minute of the opening quarter.

Ohio Wesleyan erupted for 4 goals during the second period, breaking the school record of 3 accomplished twice against Oberlin during the 2022 season. Danley set up a goal by senior midfielder Megan Knee in the 23rd minute, then sent a pass to Hyland, who shot over Quaker keeper Rachel Alma in the 26th minute. The Bishops added a pair of goals during the final minute of the quarter, with sophomore forward Emma Wright first scoring with :32 remaining, then setting up Hyland on a goal with :04 to go.

Senior forward Emily Streeter scored early in the fourth quarter, courtesy of a diagonal pass from senior forward Allie Crawford. Junior midfielder Zoë Nelson added a goal midway through the period, and Danley redirected a Wright shot into the cage in the closing minutes.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Earlham, 27-1. Junior Meg McCarthy, junior Brynn Schlesinger and freshman Payton Mindel combined on the shutout.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.