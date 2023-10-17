Late stop helps OWU hold off Hiram

Sophomore running back Devon Haley ran for a touchdown that gave the Ohio Wesleyan football team a 7-point lead, and the Bishop defense held fast on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion attempt in the final minutes to take a 19-18 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Hiram on Saturday in Hiram.

The Terriers trailed, 19-12, when Hiram’s Gavin Cruser intercepted a pass by senior quarterback Kaden Buza to give the hosts the ball at the Ohio Wesleyan 46 with 3:49 remaining in regulation time. Completions from Sean Tejeda to Trystan Mollohan and Jarius Green moved the chains and helped set up a first-and-goal at the OWU 9.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the Bishop eight, Tejeda found an open Green in the end zone to bring the hosts within 19-18 with 1:22 to play. Going for the two-point conversion and the win, Hiram gave the ball to running back Egya Quaison-Sackey on a sprint to the right pylon, but the Bishop defense strung out the play and did not allow Quaison-Sackey to turn the corner.

Junior free safety Drew Thornton covered the ensuing onside kick, and six-yard gains by Haley and Buza allowed Ohio Wesleyan to run out the clock.

The Bishops had trailed, 12-7, at the half, but senior wide receiver Jakii Alston returned the second-half kickoff 38 yards, and an offside penalty on Hiram moved the ball to the Terrier 47-yard line. Ohio Wesleyan covered the 53 yards in 6 plays, with Buza finding sophomore wide receiver Josh Hurst for gains of 8, 13, and 10 yards before the final 11-yard scoring pass to Hurst gave the Bishops a 13-12 lead. Ohio Wesleyan went for 2 to try and extend the lead to 3 points, but Buza’s pass fell incomplete.

During the final minute of the third quarter, Ohio Wesleyan took over on its own 4-yard line and started a 15-play, 96-yard march that culminated in Haley’s 11-yard scoring run on third-and-2. Earlier in the drive, Buza had found Haley on a 25-yard pass play, and on a key fourth-and-five call from the Hiram 27, Buza connected with Hurst for eight yards and a first down. Freshman kicker Sean Putt misfired on the point-after kick, and the score remained 19-12.

Hiram had taken the first lead of the game when Tejeda connected with Green on a 6-yard scoring play to finish off a 17-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter.

Ohio Wesleyan answered with a 13-yard pass from Buza to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Webb with 4:30 in the half, but Hiram retook the lead in the closing minutes, first bringing down Buza for a safety with 1:25 remaining, and then, on the ensuing possession, getting a 39-yard field goal by Chris Miller on the final play of the half and take the 12-7 lead into the locker room.

Buza completed 20 of 28 throws for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hurst made 10 catches for 103 yards and a score. Haley led the Bishops with 72 yards on 16 rushes. Junior linebacker Bryar Ramey led Ohio Wesleyan with 9 tackles, including a sack.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.