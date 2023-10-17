Ohio prepares for 250th anniversary of US

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The America 250-Ohio Commission, Ohio’s official commission charged with creating the state’s celebration of the country’s semiquincentennial, recently launched an official website and social media program as it embarks on its mission to amplify the stories of Ohio’s contributions to America’s history for 250-plus years. In honor of the celebration, which runs now through 2026, the America 250-Ohio Commission will be rolling out a steady cadence of themed programming in the months and years ahead. Ohioans are encouraged to visit America250-Ohio.org to learn more about the numerous ways to get involved with this historic event.

“As we move toward the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, the America 250-Ohio Commission has been hard at work engaging with educators, historic sites and museums, tourism and arts organizations, local governments and many other state and local leaders to help showcase the many ways Ohio is at the heart of our nation’s story,” said Todd Kleismit, executive director at the America 250-Ohio Commission. “We’re proud to be taking this step forward in our celebration planning, and to be among a handful of states with significant preparations underway for this momentous occasion. We’ve laid substantial groundwork in our mission to engage all 88 Ohio counties and as many Ohioans as possible to make this celebration the biggest and most inclusive in our nation’s history.”

In addition to the new official website, the America 250-Ohio Commission is also launching a 250 Ohio Favorites social media promotion, which was recently unveiled at the Ohio Travel Association’s Ohio Conference on Travel. The program is designed to gather input about tried and true Ohio favorites in various categories with new prompts issued every few weeks. To participate, follow along on the America 250-Ohio Facebook or Instagram and submit ideas directly on the social media platform. First up, the commission is asking Ohioans to weigh in on Ohio’s favorite small towns and neighborhoods.

“From the White House to the moon, so many of America’s great journeys from the last 250-plus years began in Ohio, and we wanted the 250 Ohio Favorites promotion to capture the incredible people and places that make Ohio so essential to the story of our country,” said Chris Hurtubise, communications director at the America 250-Ohio Commission. “We’re excited to engage with Ohioans from all 88 counties and to give all who call our great state home the opportunity to share how Ohio’s past and present have shaped their lives.”

A significant part of the commission’s work will focus on highlighting the stories of the American Indian tribes that inhabited the Ohio region for centuries. Recently, the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks received Ohio’s first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage designation. The designation marks the 25th World Heritage Listing in the United States and it is now considered among some of the world’s most significant places of interest, including Machu Picchu, the Great Pyramid of Giza and Stonehenge.

For information regarding ways to get involved with the celebration and commemoration in Ohio, visit America250-Ohio.org.

Submitted by America 250-Ohio Commission.