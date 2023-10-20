Buckeye Valley’s Alia Schoonover (8) lofts a touch shot over a pair of Lakewood defenders during Thursday’s Division II sectional final in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Buckeye Valley girls volleyball team added another chapter to its already stellar season, blowing past visiting Hebron Lakewood in straight sets to punch a ticket to next Thursday’s Division II district semifinal at Westerville Central.

The fourth-seeded Barons will get sixth-seeded North Union next and, if they play anything like they did in Thursday’s 25-13, 25-10, 25-6 win over the 13th-seeded Lancers, have a good chance to improve upon a magical season which already includes 22 wins, a perfect run to a Central Buckeye League title and a sectional championship.

BV was locked in from the start.

Alia Schoonover hammered home a kill to set the tone, giving the Barons an early 4-2 edge. Lakewood (6-17) took a brief lead on a Baron hitting error, but a kill by Jera Hoy evened things back up, 6-6, in the early going.

The Lancers hung around, but an ace and kill by Taylor Harning on back-to-back points helped the Barons take an 11-8 edge they parlayed into the lopsided opening-set win.

Another kill by Harning after a long back-and-fourth rally ballooned the margin to 19-12, forcing a Lakewood timeout. A few points later, a kill by Carlie Osborne set up match point before an ace by Schoonover sealed the deal.

The second set featured more of the same as Buckeye Valley cruised early and poured it on late.

Schoonover started the second set the same way she started the first — with a kill — before back-to-back Lakewood hitting errors, a kill by Harning and ace from Hazley Wagner made it 10-1. The Barons led by as much as 14, taking a 20-6 edge on a well-place touch shot by Wagner later in the set.

The Lancers tried to climb out of the hole late, getting a kill by Charlie Palmer to cap a 4-0 spurt and make things a little closer, but a kill from Schoonover set up match point before Hoy won it with a swerving serve Lakewood couldn’t handle.

The Lancers scored the first point of the third set, but the Barons reeled off the next seven to take control. An ace by Schoonover made it 10-4 and Hoy capped a 5-0 run with one of several third-set kills. Another Hoy kill made it 20-5, a Lakewood hitting error set up match point and Wagner sent the Baron fans home happy with a kill to seal the deal.

Thursday’s district semifinal showdown with North Union is slated for 7 p.m. at Westerville Central.

Delaware Christian 3, Harvest Prep 0

The MOCAL-champion and top-seeded Eagles started their D-IV tournament run in style Wednesday, rolling to a straight-set win over the 16th-seeded Warriors, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14.

Kyra Lansford quarterbacked the offense, finishing with a game-best 26 assists on 54-for-59 hitting. She also added five kills, five digs and two aces.

Other DCS (21-2) standouts included Katie Hobbs, who finished with a team-leading six aces on 16-for-18 serving to go with nine digs and five kills; Bekah Williams, who had yet another double-double with 10 digs and 10 kills; and Ellie Tiede, who did a little bit of everything with 10 digs, four kills and four aces.

Next up, Delaware Christian will host eighth-seeded Northside Christian in today’s sectional final. Action is set to start at 2 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Orange def. Independence 25-3, 25-1, 25-2; Olentangy Berlin def. Westerville North 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 25-10; Hilliard Davidson def. Delaware Hayes 25-21, 25-27, 27-25, 18-25, 17-15; Olentangy def. Gahanna 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-8; Big Walnut def. Dublin Coffman 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13; Olentangy Liberty def. Chillicothe 25-10, 25-19, 25-13.