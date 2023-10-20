Commissioners announce recipients of Community Enhancement Grants

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the recipients of its 2023 Community Enhancement Grants, totaling $184,698.60.

The county’s CEG program distributes money from the county’s general fund to local nonprofit organizations, funding specific capital projects.

The 2023 recipients, project summaries and grant amounts are:

• Boardman Arts Park, Inc. – design phase of a performance-stage project: $10,000.

• Central Ohio Symphony – Link Up education program for county fourth-graders: $7,100.

• Common Ground Free Store Ministries – development of a mobile app for their clients: $8,000.

• Delaware County Community Chorus – purchase of sheet music for 2023-24 concert season: $3,400.

• Delaware County Cultural Arts Center – repairs to The Arts Castle’s exterior masonry: $23,500.

• Delaware County Historical Society – installation of an accessible restroom in the Historic Jail: $10,800.

• Family Promise – funding for the Picnics on the Porch program: $14,700.

• Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial – installation of new monument: $5,222.60.

• People In Need, Inc. – expansion of parking lot and driveway: $43,400.

• Recreation Unlimited Farm and Fun, Inc. – improvements to Lake Crum: $18,073.

• Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association – purchase of audio equipment: $7,400.

• Stratford Ecological Center – purchase of utility vehicle: $18,999.

• Unity Community Center – purchase of equipment for after-school STEAM education program: $13,000.

• Westerville Area Resource Ministry – installation of electrical outlet for cooler: $1,104.

