Ohio Wesleyan blanks Wabash in NCAC clash

Junior forward Franklin Rodriguez and sophomore forward Christopher Guerra scored first-half goals that started the Ohio Wesleyan men’s soccer team on its way to a 2-0 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Wabash on Wednesday in Crawfordsvile, Ind.

Rodriguez put the Bishops on the scoreboard in the 14th minute, with junior midfielder Landon Kuhn credited with an assist on the play.

Guerra converted a penalty kick during the 32nd minute to increase the margin to 2-0.

Senior goalkeeper Mason Taylor protected the lead with a save in the 38th minute.

The Bishop defense took over from there, allowing the Little Giants eight shots during the second half, blocking three of those attempts.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Wabash, 14-13. Taylor had one save in posting the shutout.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Senior right-side hitter Melissa Murray, senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Peters and freshman outside hitter Natalie Dieball led a balanced Ohio Wesleyan offense as the Bishops swept Wooster in a North Coast Athletic Conference match on Wednesday at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops defeated the Fighting Scots by scores of 26-24, 25-15, 25-14 to remain unbeaten in the NCAC at 4-0.

Ohio Wesleyan led, 11-7, in the first set before a kill and a block from Jordan Laraway helped the visitors take a 12-11 lead. Wooster still led, 19-17, after a Troy Johnson kill, but a Murray kill and consecutive aces from senior defensive specialist Neah White gave the Bishops a 21-19 lead.

Trailing, 23-20, the Fighting Scots came back to even the score at 23, but with matters tied at 24, senior middle blocker Claire Solberg and Dieball came through with back-to-back kills to end the set.

A Tamara Turner kill brought Wooster within 9-7 in the second set, but Ohio Wesleyan scored the next 7 points, with Murray and Peters delivering 3 kills apiece, to help the Bishops pull away. Wooster rallied to within 22-13 on an Amelia Mitchell kill, but freshman outside hitter Mason Campbell chalked up a kill and a set-ending ace to give Ohio Wesleyan a 2-0 lead in the match.

Turner had a kill as Wooster pulled within 10-9 in the third set, but Solberg recorded consecutive kills as Ohio Wesleyan started to extend the lead, and Dieball had 2 kills during a later 4-0 burst.

Murray had 9 kills with no errors in 18 attempts for a .500 attack percentage, while Peters had 9 kills with 1 error in 20 attempts for a .400 percentage. Dieball also recorded 9 kills. Sophomore setter Lily Bechina had 18 assists and junior setter Olivia Osuna added 15. Peters and Solberg shared the team lead with 2 blocks apiece, and Peters had a team-high 15 digs.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.