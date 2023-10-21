Letter: ‘Is America’s greatness over?’

Nations have seasons: Imagine a Roman of the 2nd century contemplating an empire that stretched from Britain to the Near East, thinking: This will endure forever. Forever was about 500 years, give or take … not bad, but gone!!

At the midpoint of the 20th century — the American century — America’s prestige and influence were never greater. Thanks to the “Greatest Generation,” we won a World War fought throughout most of Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

But where is the glory that once was Rome? America has moved from a relatively free economy to socialism, which has worked so well NO WHERE in the world. We’ve gone from a republican from of government guided by a constitution to a regime of revolving elites. We have less freedom with each passing year. Like a signpost to the coming reign of terror, the cancel culture is everywhere.

The pathetic creature in the White House is an empty vessel filled by his handlers. At the G-7 Summit, “Dr. Jill” had to lead him like a child. Now we are a feeble nation led by the oldest man to ever serve in the presidency.

We can’t defend our borders, our history or our streets. We are a nation of dependents and mendicants. Homeless veterans camp in the streets, while illegal aliens are put up in hotels. Crime rates soar, and we blame the 2nd Amendment and slash police budgets. Our culture is certifiably insane. Men who think they’re women. People who fight racism by seeking to convince members of one race that they’re inherently evil, and others that they are perpetual victims.

We slaughter the unborn in the name of choice, while our birth rate dips lower year by year. Our national debt is so high that we can no longer even pretend that we will repay it. It’s a $34-trillion monument to our improvidence and refusal to confront reality. Our “entertainment” is sadistic, nihilistic, and as enduring as a candy bar wrapper thrown in the trash.

Patriotism is called an insurrection, treason celebrated, and perversion sanctified. A man in blue gets less respect than a man in a dress. How meekly most of us submitted to Fauci-ism (the regime of face masks, lockdowns, and hand sanitizers) shows the impending death of the American spirit. How do nations slip from greatness to obscurity? It happens by abandoning God, faith and family — the bulwarks of any stable nation. I can’t imagine a world without America, even though it is becoming increasingly likely.

During Britain’s darkest hour, when its professional army was trapped at Dunkirk and a German invasion seemed imminent, Churchill reminded his countrymen, “Nations that go down fighting rise again, and those that surrender tamely are finished.” The same might be said of us. If we let America slip through our fingers, if we lose without a fight, what will posterity say of us? Only God knows if America’s day in the sun is over. With effort, we can make America great again.

Christopher Acker

Delaware