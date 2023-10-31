DCS nabs district runner-up finish

The top-seeded Delaware Christian volleyball team saw its stellar season come to a close over the weekend, falling to third-seeded Shekinah Christian in a Division IV district championship game Saturday afternoon at Central Crossing.

The first two sets couldn’t have been much closer, with the Flames (22-3) taking the opener 25-23. Shekinah Christian won the second by a smilier score, 25-22, before taking the third 25-13 to seal the deal.

For the Eagles (23-3), the loss capped a season in which they nabbed their 14th MOCAL championship and eighth district runner-up finish.

Bekah Williams wrapped up her junior year with a double-double, collecting 13 kills and 13 digs. Williams, the Central District Player of the Year, also went 13-for-13 on serve receptions and had an ace of her own.

Other DCS standouts included Ellie Tiede, who finished with 17 digs and five kills; Payton Eversole, who had 14 digs; and Katie Hobbs, who chipped in 10 digs, two kills, two blocks and an ace.

Kyra Lansford also had a strong game, finishing with 19 assists and an ace — her 98th of the season.

Highland 3, Buckeye Valley 0

Kameron Stover finished with 23 kills and Camryn Miller anchored the defense with 18 digs as the second-seeded Fighting Scots topped the fourth-seeded Barons in three sets in a Division II district championship Saturday afternoon.

Highland took the opener 25-21 before sealing the deal with back-to-back wins of 25-16 and 25-19.

Also: Dublin Scioto def. Olentangy Liberty 25-18, 25-22, 25-14; Olentangy Orange def. Worthington Kilbourne 25-7, 25-17, 25-11; Pickerington Central def. Olentangy 25-20, 25-18, 25-13.