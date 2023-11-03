Lorenz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Controlling Board this week approved the release of $979,292 in funding by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to be used towards a project in Delaware County, announced state Rep. Brian Lorenz (R-Powell).

These funds, initially scheduled for 2025, have been moved ahead to 2024 and will be used for boat ramp and access improvements at Alum Creek State Park in Delaware County.

“The prioritizing of Alum Creek ahead of the 2024 summer season is a testament to its popularity,” said Lorenz. “These improvements will allow Delaware County residents and visitors to continue to enjoy the lake for years to come.”

The funding for the project comes from the Wildlife Boater Angler Fund, administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Submitted by the Ohio House of Representatives Republican Communications.