Pictured is the new “Willow Rest and Reflect” area in Boardman Arts Park in Delaware. Courtesy | Boardman Arts Park

Boardman Arts Park is pleased to share details of a small area for quiet reflection in the park. “Willow Rest and Reflect” is ready for visitors and wanderers!

Delaware artists Virginia Corwin and Lynda Elias selected the name “Willow Rest and Reflect” for the beautiful mosaic bench created as part of a Mosaic Workshop held at Boardman Arts Park in September. A “grove-lette” of willow bushes and a tree complete the installation and offer a respite to use when walking along the track, watching children play in the grassy field, or to just sit and reflect.

The project was sponsored by Willow Brook Christian Communities, the William Street United Methodist Church, and the Ohio Arts Council through ArtsNext grants awarded to the park.

The Mosaic Workshop was an adult session adjunct to Boardman Arts Park’s CREATE! 2023, a free community event for families. Participants in the Mosaic Workshop had the opportunity to be involved in the entire mosaic-making process, led by Corwin and Elias of Delaware Mosaics Artifactory. Corwin and Elias employ the Zagar Method of creating free-form mosaics on panels and buildings and have worked with schools in Delaware, Dublin, Mclean (Virginia), and with community organizations such as the Stratford Ecological Center, the Delaware County Cultural Arts Center and the Orange Branch Library. Boardman Arts Park is thrilled to now be included in this list!

“The park has wonderful interactive pieces and areas for play and exercise. This quiet area and mosaic bench created by members of our own community is the perfect reflection piece for our boisterous park!” said Sharon Hayes, communications liaison for Boardman Arts Park. “We hope visitors to Boardman Arts Park enjoy and appreciate the craftsmanship that went into creating the mosaic.”

Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware, and it’s open to the public from sun-up to sun-down. To stay up to date on our projects and events, visit boardmanartspark.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at /boardmanartspark.

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.