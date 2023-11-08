If a DIY holiday season is something that you find intriguing, you’ve always done, or you want to begin, now is the time to get crafting – and the Delaware County District Library is here to help!

Every Wednesday, the Delaware County District Library hosts classes in the Maker Studios located at the Liberty Branch and Delaware Main libraries. Registration is required for classes within the Maker Studio, and they fill up quickly.

Head to www.delawarelibrary.org and click on the Events tab to see what’s on the schedule this month. You might learn how to create your own custom-made calendar using the tools in the Maker Studio, which would make for a great family gift idea. View a demonstration on how to work the embroidery machine, which could come in handy for personalized gift bags, stockings or apparel. December is the Maker Studio’s busiest season of the year, so be sure to use this time to familiarize yourself with the makerspace now so you can craft the holidays away when you’re ready.

Another helpful tool for crafters is the Delaware County District Library subscription to Creativebug – an award-winning archive of art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Visit www.delawarelibrary.org/digital to get started with Creativebug and simply enter your library card number.

Hone your skills with one of the 80-plus Creativebug daily practice series, which range from creating kitchen giftable goods to watercolor and colored pencils. The classes provide longer, all-inclusive support for projects from start to finish. They can be narrowed by the type of class (sewing, quilting, paper, jewelry), the audience (kids), or the season (holiday and party).

If you’re ready to get a sneak peek at the upcoming programs at the Library this winter, the December calendar has been published on the website. It includes a Snow Globe craft for adults at the Liberty Branch Library on Nov. 28 and a Holiday Craft Drop-In at the Orange Branch Library for preschoolers on Friday, Dec. 8. Check the website or download the library’s app on your favorite digital platform to register your attendance.

While you craft, you might want to watch one of these titles that recently made the jump from page to screen (or page to stream).

• “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Brie Larson stars in and executive produces the series adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling historical fiction novel about a chemist who becomes the unwitting star of a popular cooking show in early 1960s California. Where to watch: New episodes of Lessons in Chemistry stream weekly on Apple TV+.

• “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage murders and the birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Presents a true account of the early twentieth-century murders of dozens of wealthy Osage and law-enforcement officials, citing the contributions and missteps of a fledgling FBI that eventually uncovered one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history. Recently released in theatres.

• “Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup” by Evan Hughes. Chris Evans and Emily Blunt lead the film adaptation of journalist Evan Hughes’ true crime book about controversial pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics. Where to watch: Catch Pain Hustlers on Netflix.

• “Fellow Travelers” by Thomas Mallon. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey star as a pair of lovers navigating a decades-long romance in mid-20th century Washington, D.C. in the miniseries adaptation of Thomas Mellon’s political thriller. Where to watch: Catch new episodes of Fellow Travelers weekly on Showtime.

• “The Fall of the House of Usher: And Other Stories That Inspired the Netflix Series” by Edgar Allan Poe. Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is back with another miniseries adaptation of classic horror tales – this time, Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 titular short story and other works. Where to watch: The Fall of the House of Usher is streaming on Netflix.

• “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. An ensemble cast stars in the series adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson’s bestselling saga about a Caribbean American family caught up in a murder mystery. Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films co-produced the series. Where to watch: Black Cake is streaming on Hulu.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!