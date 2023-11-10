SUNBURY — Two City Council seats were won in Tuesday’s election, one by an incumbent, another by a political newcomer. In the process, the current council president was ousted.

According to the Delaware County Board of Elections, the unofficial results of the Nov. 7 general election were Cindi Cooper 1,498 (38.56%), Molly Drayer 1,288 (33.15%) and Timothy P. Gose 1,099 (28.29%). Cooper will begin her second term, and Drayer will be sworn in at the first Sunbury City Council meeting in January.

Cooper posted on her Facebook page following the election, “I’d like to thank all of the Sunbury voters who came out and voted in the City of Sunbury, Ohio City Council election. Thank you. I’d like to thank everyone who supported my campaign. Those who donated to my campaign, put signs in their yards, called and texted me throughout the campaign …. The support I received blew my mind. Thank you …

“I now have the honor and privilege to serve Sunbury for another four years. What does look that like? It looks like a continuation of the previous 4 years. It looks like planning for growth, listening to our community and preparing for our future. It means continued support for our Sunbury Police Department, continued support for all of our Sunbury Staff, continued investment in our parks, preserving our Town Square and continued engagement with our federal representatives to secure funding for road safety projects. It looks like respecting our past and planning for the future. Sunbury, Small Town. Big Ideas. Perfect Balance.”

The owner and operator of Molly’s Flowers, Drayer’s campaign slogan was “Keep Sunbury Blooming.” Her platform, shown on Facebook, included the following:

“Accessible to Sunbury residents: I am ready to listen by holding bi-monthly meetings with constituents; responsible development: together, we can strategically plan for a bright future and protect our city from unchecked growth; fiscally conservative: I will be a responsible steward of your tax dollars; green spaces and parks: I will work to secure grants and resources to expand our city parks and public areas to keep Sunbury blooming; and will fully support our police, fire and EMS: they deserve the best tools and training protect our growing city.”

On Wednesday, Gose posted the following on his Re-Elect Tim Gose for Sunbury City Council Facebook page: “Many thanks to all of you who supported my campaign! It meant a lot to me! I’m very disappointed I did not win; but I am very hopeful that Cindi Cooper and Molly Drayer will keep our City’s best interests in mind moving forward. My eight years of Council service has ended and I am very grateful I had the opportunity to make a positive impact on our beloved community.”

