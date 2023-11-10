Ohio Wesleyan University’s Department of Fine Arts recognized four Delaware County high school students for their artistic talents at a reception Nov. 4 at OWU’s Werner Gallery.

The students recognized for the caliber of their artistic works were:

• Marley Nash of Olentangy Berlin, Best of 3D for the ceramic piece “Tides Exploration.”

• Dennis Parker of Buckeye Valley, Best of 2D for the painting “Harmony Within.”

• JoJo Sudler of Olentangy Liberty, honorable mention 2D for the painting “I’m Tired of My Mind Growing Heavy with Mold.”

• Alex Wettrich of Olentangy, honorable mention 3D for the ceramic piece “Joan of Arc.”

The Best of awards were selected by Ohio Wesleyan’s Fine Arts faculty members with the honorable mentions selected by the department’s student board and art education majors.

All four winners received an Ohio Wesleyan Fine Arts T-shirt designed by an OWU graphic design student and a $25 gift certificate from PB&J Custom Framing & Gallery, 19 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

Their pieces, and art created by other students from the Buckeye Valley, Delaware, and Olentangy school districts, are on display in the Werner Gallery through Nov. 15. The gallery is located inside OWU’s Edgar Hall, 35 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session. Admission is free.

Following the reception, OWU hosted an Open Studio Day featuring demonstrations, informational sessions, and presentations in many of Edgar Hall’s four floors of studio and classroom spaces. Guests met with Ohio Wesleyan professors and learned more about the OWU Fine Arts experience. Read more about the department at www.owu.edu/FineArts.

