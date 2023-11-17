Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced Nov. 6 the results for the 2023 property tax collection. The taxes collected this year were for the 2022 calendar year as property taxes are paid in arrears.

The Treasurer’s Office collected nearly $707.4 million on the 94,223 parcels in Delaware County.

“I’ve got to tip my hat to my incredible staff for the efficiency in which property taxes were collected this year,” Rankey said. “This is no small task. The number of parcels in Delaware County has increased by nearly 30 percent over about the past 20 years, and the size of our staff has not increased exponentially. Basically, we’re doing a lot more work with the same number of people, and that’s to the benefit of the taxpayers of Delaware County.” This year, 2,097 properties were delinquent on property taxes totaling nearly $6 million. Just 2.2 percent of Delaware County property owners were delinquent.

Rankey instituted a Division of Debt Collection in 2021 to address delinquencies. Since then, the division has collected $39.5 million in delinquent taxes.

Rankey noted that he doesn’t set the property values for taxation. It is his office’s responsibility to collect the taxes.

The first-half of 2023 property taxes are due at the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office by Feb. 12, 2024.

Property owners who have not paid their taxes are urged to contact the Treasurer’s Office at 740-833-2900 or click on the Pay My Taxes icon of the treasurer’s website at https://treasurer.co.delaware.oh.us.

Donald E. Rankey was elected Delaware County treasurer in 2020. He is the county’s chief investment officer and responsible for collecting more than $700 million in annual property taxes from more than 94,000 parcels. His office also oversees an investment portfolio in excess of $325 million.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.