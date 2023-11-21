Senior Siarra Hoover and junior Josephine Stark won events to lead the Ohio Wesleyan women’s swimming and diving team during the second day of the Corbiere-Merion Invitational, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday at the Meek Center.

Davis & Elkins won the meet with 1,033 points to 772 for Wilmington. Ohio Wesleyan finished third with 685 points, followed by Heidelberg (338), West Virginia Wesleyan (263), and Hanover (166).

Hoover won the 100 IM in 1:04.10.

Stark won the 400 IM in 5:03.16.

Other standouts for the Bishops included freshman Maria Thibodeaux, who placed second in the 400 IM and third in the 1,650 freestyle; and freshman August Lemert, who was third in the 50 freestyle.

The Ohio Wesleyan 400 medley relay team of junior Lily Davis, Hoover, Thibodeaux, and Lemert placed second, while the 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Anna Haines, sophomore Elisabeth Madore, sophomore Frannie Rhine, and sophomore Maddie Hoyt finished fifth.

The Corbiere-Merion Invitational honors the memory of Payson Corbiere and T’ai Merion, who were members of the Ohio Wesleyan men’s swimming team.

MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Sophomore Evan Lucas posted Ohio Wesleyan’s best individual finish to lead the Bishops during the second day of the Corbiere-Merion Invitational, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday at the Meek Center.

Davis & Elkins won the meet with 926½ points to 701½ for Wilmington. Ohio Wesleyan finished third with 609 points, followed by Hanover (260), West Virginia Wesleyan (193), and Heidelberg (98).

Lucas finished second in the 100 IM.

Other standouts for the Bishops included freshman Ian Sander, who finished third in the 400 IM; sophomore Chevalyn Kosek, who was fourth in the 1,650 freestyle; and sophomore Graham Mayberry, who was fifth in the 100 IM.

The Ohio Wesleyan 400 medley relay team of Mayberry, Sander, Lucas, and sophomore Chase Ellis finished second, while the 200 freestyle relay team of senior Brode Gibson, sophomore Matt Lewis, Lucas, and senior Brian Moskus placed fourth.

WRESTLING

Junior Tyler Bodovetz won his weight class and sophomore Jimmy Baumann recorded a third-place finish to lead Ohio Wesleyan at the Albion Invitational, hosted by Albion College on Sunday in Albion, Mich.

Albion won the tournament with 147 points to 118½ for John Carroll. Thomas More finished third with 117½ points, followed by Dubuque (95), Southwestern Michigan (84½), Cornerstone (70½), Rochester (63), Aurora (61½), and Ohio Wesleyan and Carthage (56). Henry Ford College finished 11th with 29 points, followed by St. Clair Community College (25), Mott Community College (24), Grand Valley State (19½), Cleary (5), and Thiel (0).

Bodovetz received a first-round bye at 165, then posted a 10-8 decision over Hunther Heath of Southwestern Michigan to move into the quarterfinals. There, Bodovetz advanced past Emanuel Diaz of Aurora with a 20-4 technical fall, and followed with an 18-8 major decision over Aydin Wagner. In the final, Bodovetz took an 11-7 decision from Kale Roth of Dubuque.

Baumann received a first-round bye at 133 and moved into the quarterfinal by pinning Alexander Needham of Dubuque. Baumann lost on a technical fall to Ty Daugherty of John Carroll in the quarterfinals, but advanced in the consolation bracket with a 10-4 decision over Tyler Evits of Aurora and a pin of Jeremy Sarter of Albion. In the third-place match, Baumann pinned Joshua Mars of Albion.

Sophomore Joe Shoup advanced to the final of the consolation bracket at 285. After a first-round fall to Daulton Meyer of Thomas More, Shoup stormed through the consolation bracket by pinning 4 consecutive opponents. Shoup pinned Wesley Jones of John Carroll in 44 seconds, then recorded pins of Albion’s Colton Turk, John Carroll’s Thomas Lunt, and Albion’s Dawson Ramson to move into the consolation bracket final. There, Shoup fell to Joseph Pineda of Dubuque.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.