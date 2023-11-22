LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township sought and got clarification regarding an erroneous email about electricity aggregation service some of its residents received on Tuesday.

The township told The Gazette in an email and posted on Facebook that afternoon:

“Many of you have received an email from AEP Ohio this morning stating your pending switch to Archer Energy has been cancelled. These emails were sent in error and are result of a system glitch with AEP Ohio. Your upcoming December switch to Archer Energy for the Orange Township electric aggregation program remains in place. AEP Ohio will be sending a second email that confirms your switch to Archer Energy. That second email is anticipated to be processed and sent later today.

“Both Trebel Energy and Archer Energy are available to answer any questions you may have. Trebel Energy: 877-861-2772 or [email protected]; Archer Energy: 844-795-7491.”

The township’s website (www.orangetwp.org) lists the following utilities that service its residents: Electrical Aggregation with American Electrical Power; Gas Aggregation with Columbia Gas and Suburban Natural Gas; Cable and Internet with AT&T, Frontier, Spectrum and WOW; Water and Sewer with Del-Co Water and Delaware County Regional Sewer District; Trash and Recycling with Rumpke Waste, Rumpke Recycling and DKMM (Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow Solid Waste Authority).

The clarification will come in handy as some homes get decked-out Clark Griswold-style for the Christmas season. Orange said it will have its “Holiday Light Fight” again this year.

“Register to compete against your neighbors!” the township said of the decorating contest. “Registration closes December 6th, and the routes will be posted December 8th. Voting goes through December 31st. Find out more information and registration on our website.”

Speaking of decks, residents are reminded to not fry their Thanksgiving turkeys on their decks if they are contemplating that cooking style.

The Facebook page Safe Orange Twp reposted a meme from the International Association of Fire Fighters to remind the public “There’s only one (safe) way to fry a turkey. Choose a smaller turkey (8-10 lbs. is best); skip the stuffing; the turkey should be thawed and dry — ice and water cause oil flare-ups; use the right amount of oil; have a grease (Class B) fire extinguisher handy; and use outdoors, off the deck, away from structures, in dry weather.”

As for the weather, it’s looking like a dry turkey day, Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday in the township and Delaware County.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].