In the next several weeks, nearly 1,500 adults aged 55 and older who live in Delaware County will receive a survey by mail through a partnership between SourcePoint and the Delaware Public Health District.

For the past five years, SourcePoint, in collaboration with many county partners, has been hard at work implementing the Age-Friendly Delaware County strategic plan in order to ensure an active, safe, and healthy lifestyle for Delaware County residents of all ages. Some highlights include the creation of the Delaware County Housing Alliance, an increase in demand-response transportation, installation of age-friendly modified benches in parks, the creation of a positive aging video, and many other successful strategies.

Residents aged 55 and older will be randomly selected to participate. The anonymous survey asks participants to answer questions about outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, community engagement, communication and information, and community support, health, and safety. Answers will create a snapshot of the health and well-being of Delaware County adults aged 55 and older. The results will evaluate the efforts and strategies that have been implemented since the last survey is 2018. In addition, the results will guide SourcePoint and county partners in their program planning over the next several years by identifying key strengths and weaknesses that exist in Delaware County for aging adults.

The health district asks residents who receive this survey to please complete it and send it back as soon as possible. Survey answers are anonymous and confidential. The survey is funded by SourcePoint and the Delaware Public Health District.

For more information about this survey, contact Emily Lipp by email at [email protected] or by calling 740-203-2030.

Story submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.