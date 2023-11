1600 Franklin St, Lewis Center, Tillman, James To: Pearson, Izabella & Henthorn, Jesse, $322,000

7926 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: Patton, Steven G & Beth Ann, $160,000

8269 Dolman Dr, Powell, Johnson, Richard B & Judith A To: Przebieda, Richard & Kelli, $537,400

110 Kettering Bnd, Delaware, Trimble, Bradley O & Dolores S To: Ahmed, Yasmeen & Woods, Austin, $315,000

428 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Bol, Marko & Awach, Adut Mangok Deng, $417,330

200 Lone Pine Rd, Delaware, Kaq Ppl To: Mk Capital Llc, $75,000

2018 Cimarron Ct, Sunbury, Vanhorn, Megan Diane & Vincent, Kohl To: Parker, Kevin D & Danica F, $704,000

459 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Wilson, Shannon C, $468,220

6520 Pullman Dr, Lewis Center, Continental Olentangy Crossing Llc To: Cft Nv Developments Llc, $1,650,000

7265 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gamble, Jordan M & Butler, Holly D, $501,660

290 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Volenik, Andrew & Amanda, $466,476

2619 Silverleaf Dr, Powell, Shaffer, James P & Diane V To: Holfinger, Steven & Megan, $902,000

6558 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Arangi, Srinivasa Rao & Sireesha, $504,710

269 Elmendorf Pl, Powell, Holfinger, Steven & Megan To: Skillington, Casey & Abrielle, $530,000

6358 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Chinnam, Soma Sai Siva Raghu Ram Reddy & Bogle, Tejaswi, $527,590

2737 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Bullock, Alexander Vaughan & Holtzclaw, Emily Nicole, $773,679

6530 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gandhi, Gunjan Gopendrabhai & Viditi, $498,260

350 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Deprofio, Tamara, $450,191

1172 Lake Pt, Westerville, Zimmerman, Calvin & Christine To: Mcfadden, James & Rebecca, $500,000

791 Spring Valley Dr, Lewis Center, Ggk Units Llc To: Morgan, Adam, $210,000