Main Street Delaware’s seventh annual “Home for the Holidays” will feature the First Friday lighting of the community Christmas tree, “glice” skating, reindeer, a “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt, the annual Christmas Parade, carriage rides, a ticketed holiday bus tour, a pop-up Holiday Makers’ Market, and, of course, Santa Claus!

The celebration begins Friday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. with an evening of family-friendly fun that includes:

• Lighting the community Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. at the main stage at William and Sandusky streets. First Friday is sponsored by Sheetz, Performance Delaware Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and Willow Brook Christian Communities. The tree lighting ceremony is sponsored by Masonic Lodge No. 18, Final Touch Painting, Pathways Financial Credit Union, Wendy’s, and First Commonwealth Bank.

• Carolers and live musical performances at the main stage. The stage is sponsored by First Citizens National Bank and Delaware Pediatric Dentistry.

• Free iceless “glice” skating from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Ohio Wesleyan University JAYwalk, sponsored by Snappy’s Automotive and The Mason Foundation. (The rink will be located on the west side of Sandusky Street outside of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave.)

• Horse-drawn carriage rides boarding outside The Strand Theatre, 28 E. Winter St. (Cost is $2 per person and free for children 6 and under.) Carriage rides also will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Carriage rides are sponsored by Artomotive.

• Walk-in visits with Santa from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the Main Street Delaware Welcome Center, 20 E. William St. (Meeting Santa is free. Professional photos are available from For His Glory photography for $15 per family for a 4-inch-by-6-inch print and digital copy.) Santa will be at the center on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16. Reservations are required for most times. For a list of Santa House times and to reserve space, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com/christmas-in-downtown. Santa visits are sponsored by Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18.

• Children’s activities that include live reindeer and a life-sized snow globe for photo opportunities, sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan.

• Downtown shopping and store specials throughout the “Home for the Holidays” weekend, Dec. 1-3.

For the Dec. 1 First Friday, Delaware County Transit will provide free shuttles from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes between the historic downtown and the Hayes Building, 145 Union St.

“Home for the Holidays” continues Saturday, Dec. 2, with another day of fun events including:

• The annual “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Visits with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Street Delaware Welcome Center. Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointments are required between noon and 3 p.m. via www.mainstreetdelaware.com/christmas-in-downtown. Professional photography is available.

• Free glice skating at Ohio Wesleyan. Those ages 10 and under are invited to learn to skate with the Westerville Warcats hockey teams from 1 to 3 p.m. Skating for all ages will be open from 3 to 9 p.m.

During the Saturday scavenger hunt, follow clues to help Santa find Dasher the reindeer while completing crafts and other fun activities. (Begin the hunt at Beanbag Books, 25 W. Winter St., which will provide the first clue.) There’s no cost to participate in “Dash for Dasher,” but boxes of cereal and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit local food pantries. Dash for Dasher is sponsored by the Delaware County District Library, COhatch, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, “Home for the Holidays” features Main Street Delaware’s annual Christmas Parade. WSYX-ABC 6 journalist Tom Bosco will serve as master of ceremonies, announcing each parade entry. This year’s grand marshal is Tracey Peyton, executive director of the historic Strand Theatre, and the parade’s theme is Holiday Classic Cinema.

Free glice skating will be available for all ages before the parade from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ohio Wesleyan.

The parade will kick off from Mingo Park at 3 p.m. Dec. 3, and travel south through the downtown to Wilmer Street. The U.S. Post Office will collect letters to Santa at the start of the route to help ensure they reach the North Pole. Children should include a legible return address on their letters if they’d like the chance to receive a response from Santa. The Christmas Parade is sponsored by Trimble Insurance.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, “Home for the Holidays” continues with a ticketed bus tour combining history and holiday in the city’s historic Northwest Neighborhood. Narrated tours depart at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. from Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St. Tickets are $25 and are available online via www.mainstreetdelaware.com/christmas-in-downtown. Tours are offered in partnership with the Delaware County Historical Society, Boardman Arts Park, and Willow Brook Christian Communities, and sponsored by Modern Woodmen, Denney Agency.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Main Street Delaware will host its first-ever Holiday Makers’ Market! Located indoors at 17 N. Sandusky St., the event will feature crafters and creators of all types, and promises to be a great time to grab a DORA beverage, enjoy live music, and complete your last-minute gift shopping from local artisans as well as downtown businesses. The 2023 Makers’ Markets are sponsored by COhatch, Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, Opa Grill & Tavern, and Goat Local.

For more information about Main Street Delaware’s 2023 “Home for the Holidays,” including Santa’s House hours, carriage ride times, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com/christmas-in-downtown.

Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the holiday parade and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or [email protected]. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.