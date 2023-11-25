The Marine Corp Reserves Toys for Tots program has thousands of toys to give to those in need this holiday season. In Delaware County, those interested in donating or picking up toys can visit the designated location near the Polaris Fashion Mall.

Located at 8735 Lyra Drive, in front of Cheesecake Factory, Toys for Tots is accepting donations for new, unwrapped toys and providing for those who have set up a time to pick up toys through its website. Toy donations should be geared towards ages 0-17.

The Polaris location is servicing Delaware, Sunbury, Westerville, Dublin, Powell, Polaris, Worthington, New Albany, Galena, Lewis Center, and any other city located in Delaware County. Locations in neighboring counties can be found on the Toys for Tots website.

According to the website, the primary goal of Toys for Tots is to “deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.”

Those interested in requesting toys must set up a date and time to pick up the toys and can do so by selecting the “request toy” tab online at delaware-county-oh.toysfortots.org/. Organizations such as churches, schools, daycares, homeless shelters, and community centers can also request toys.

Anyone who has a need this season is eligible to receive a toy. Shatisha Williams, a Toys for Tots coordinator for the Polaris location, said there is no income or birth certificate check to validate the need for those requesting toys.

Williams is in her fifth year volunteering with Toys for Tots. Although she may not be new to what the program means for families, Williams said seeing the faces of the children and moms who weren’t sure how their Christmas may look, now having something to enjoy, never gets old.

“Sometimes we do giveaway days where the kids come with the families and shop for toys. To see their faces, it just brings tears of joy,” she said.

Williams noted the significance of the program has only increased this season due to the burden families are experiencing with the rising cost of living.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to fund the program but must be done through a specific link. To receive the link, contact Williams by phone at 614-432-9303 or by email at [email protected].

