SUNBURY — If someone were to do an Internet search on “Christmas on the Square,” that individual would come up with information on a holiday musical film starring Dolly Parton. For those people who live in the eastern part of Delaware County, though, they probably know that’s the annual Christmas bash in the city of Sunbury.

The free event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, on the Sunbury Square — between Cherry, Columbus, Granville and Vernon streets. The activities start with a craft and gift fair on the square during that time.

There will be a “Lighted Musical Christmas Parade” starting at 5:30 p.m. The route will start at Burrer Drive by the Community Library, turn right on Cherry, Vernon and Granville, and back. Expect to see various festive entries going around the square, with participants either singing Christmas carols or having them piped out through speakers. Local weatherman Dave Mazza (WCMH-TV) will be the parade announcer.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a Santa Dog Costume Contest in the northwest corner of the square. That will be followed by a tree-lighting ceremony with Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John and Santa. Afterwards, a Donut Eating Contest will take place across from the tree. Children can visit Saint Nick in the town hall then until 8 p.m.

It’s the season of giving, so please drop off new socks at Tablerock Construction, 28 E. Cherry St.

Christmas on the Square is presented by the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber website said there will be ice sculpting, holiday music, a nativity scene, holiday treats and ornament making at the town hall, horse and carriage rides, food vendors along Granville Street, and the Sunbury Lions Club will have its Christmas Tree Sale that day.

Also in Sunbury in December is “Christmas at the Library” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury.

“Get into the spirit by joining us for a festive celebration with holiday crafts, games, and a visit with Santa!” said an email from the library. “No registration required. Cost: Free!”

At that same time, kids can make a stuffed animal at the library, just like they would at Santa’s Workshop.

Participants are asked to sign up for a 15-minute time slot to make a stuffed animal, and each builder must be registered separately. There is a $5 cost per animal.

To register, visit the library website at https://yourcl.libnet.info/.

