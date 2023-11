126 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mannem, Sai Ramya & Srikanth, $576,870

5466 Winterglow Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Usha, Fnu Prudhivi & Dhanapal, Rajan, $595,270

121 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Ambikar, Sanand Pradeep & Bhat, Snehal P, $470,270

9196 Leith Dr, Dublin, Elsass, Irvin C To: Miller, Kristie, $410,000

314 Talla Rd, Delaware, F. D. M. & N. M. R. To: Back, Paul & Repha, $430,000

7188 Greenery Ct, Westerville, Sinram, Brandon D & Sarah A To: Bush, Ryan & James, $450,000

2238 Walnut Way, Lewis Center, Bob Webb Evans Farm Llc To: Kenric Construction Inc, $135,000

7655 Thicket Pl, Powell, Mccomas, Alan Venz & Janie Dee Co Trustees To: Sexton, Joanne, $390,000

8059 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Lewis Center Orange Llc To: Ck At Orange Llc, $2,600,000

3410 Pine Ridge Dr, Lewis Center, Anderson, Cynthia A To: Nkeze, Daniel, $645,000

8152 Jerry Dr, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Singh, Suresh K & Laxmi, $717,830

4532 Coyote Xing, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Bailey, William H & Meagan, $719,553

8197 Smiths Cir, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Phillips, Patrick Joel & Lauren Mcnamara Trustees, $670,995

1101 Par Ct, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Diles, Dennis M & Beverly Mae, $591,015

8203 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Smales, Samuel A & Conway, Miranda Lynn, $826,650

6911 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Yant, Richard P To: Caldwell, Susan Day Trustee, $435,000

3266 Montclair Ave, Lewis Center, Norton, Michael K & Michele Y To: Peters, Christopher J & Ryckman, Rebecca Ann, $660,000

3485 Timberside Dr, Powell, Patridge, Bradley J & Victoria A To: Conrad, Ruthann, $375,000

2453 Alison’s St, Lewis Center, Carter, Joseph T & Karen S To: Schonberger, Michael & Jessica, $480,000