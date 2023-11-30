GALENA — Genoa Township will have its annual tree lighting event on Dec. 9 in McNamara Park, 7049 Big Walnut Road, Galena.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m., with the lighting around 5:50 p.m. Prior to the lighting, the township encourages youngsters to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to the firefighter’s toy drive, as well as meet Santa Claus. The items can also be dropped off at the fire station, which is next to the park.

Season’s greetings from Genoa include a unique gift idea.

“This holiday, consider planting a tree in a Genoa Township Park as your go-to gift for the person who has everything,” the township posted Monday on Facebook. “Each tree comes with a plaque for your personalized message. Purchase online at www.GenoaTwp.com/ParksGiving.”

Township residents can enter a holiday lights contest on the Genoa website.

“Submit photos of your light display by Dec. 10 and the two best and brightest displays will win admission to the Fantasy of Lights!” said Genoa’s Facebook page in a post from last week.

For those who try to string their lights and find a strand that doesn’t work, they can be recycled through Jan. 15, 2024, courtesy of Keep Delaware County Beautiful. In Genoa, that would be at the township hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Highway, Westerville. The string lights can also be dropped into decorated recycling boxes at the Wornstaff Memorial Library in Ashley; Delaware City Public Works at 440 E. William St.; all locations of the Delaware County District Library; both Delaware Public Health District offices; and Price Farms Organics at 4838 Warrensburg Road.

Genoa residents seeking a new experience can apply to join a township committee.

“Each winter, residents are asked to apply to fill open seats on committees,” said Genoa’s website. “Committee members are selected by the Board of Trustees to suit the interests of the applicant and the needs of the committee. If selected, new terms begin on April 1, 2024.”

Residents can apply online.

“Apply for an appointed committee position to work alongside Genoa Township leaders to guide the community in the areas of communication, fire, parks, police, and zoning,” said a Facebook post. “Applications are due January 15. Learn more at www.GenoaTwp.com/Appointments.”

Most committees meet no more often than once per month in the evening.

Finally, the township reminds residents that trash collection from Rumpke will be delayed during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Collection dates will be posted on Genoa’s website.

