Olentangy High School (OHS) Principal Robert Griffiths has resigned from his position after being on paid administrative leave since Oct. 9 during an ongoing district investigation of a sexual harassment complaint.

Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) Superintendent Todd Meyer announced the resignation in a letter sent to OHS parents on Friday before the district released its official statement.

“Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths has resigned from Olentangy Schools during the independent investigation into his behavior while serving as principal,” the statement said. “Mr. Trond Smith, director of secondary schools and former Orange High School principal, will continue as lead administrator in the coming weeks. Olentangy Schools intends to hire an interim principal for the remainder of this school year.”

Griffiths was in his sixth year leading OHS and previously served as the assistant principal at Olentangy Liberty High School. His resignation is scheduled for approval by the OLSD Board of Education during its next meeting on Dec. 12.

“Olentangy Schools is committed to a school environment that allows our staff to flourish professionally, create and maintain positive relationships, and remain focused on facilitating maximum learning for every student,” the district’s statement added. “Professional behavior should model the behaviors we expect of our students. When complaints are made regarding alleged misconduct of staff, our priority is a fair and impartial investigation that minimizes its impact on Olentangy students, families, and staff so that we can continue to prioritize student learning. The best interests of our Braves community remain our top priority, and we will continue to be diligent in taking the necessary measures to ensure a smooth transition.”

Smith is expected to serve as principal through Jan. 5, although Meyer said the district anticipates being able to announce the interim principal before the start of winter break.

