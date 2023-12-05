Families are invited to enjoy “Christmas at the Meeker Homestead” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 14 at the Delaware County Historical Society’s Meeker Homestead Museum, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware.

“An Evening in Candlelight” will feature Civil War soldiers telling their Christmas stories, Christmas music played on the 1840s square grand piano, parlor games and refreshments.

Brent Carson, president emeritus of the historical society, will read “The Night Before Christmas.”

The Meeker House will be decorated for the holidays. Tours of the award-winning exhibit, “The Journey to Delaware County,” as well as tours of all the exhibit rooms will be available.

The event is free, but tickets are requested, and donations are welcome.

For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com. Gifts in cash or by Venmo or PayPal support the DCHS’s efforts to enrich, educate and entertain the community.

For more information, visit www.delawareohiohistory.org or call 740-369-3831.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence.

Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/. The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more or book an event, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.