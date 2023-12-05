The Delaware County District Library, in partnership with Bexley Public Library, Columbus Metropolitan Library, Grandview Heights Public Library, Granville Public Library, London Public Library, Plain City Public Library, Southwest Public Libraries, Upper Arlington Public Library, Westerville Public Library and Worthington Libraries, will present acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1625 Zollinger Road, in Upper Arlington.

Coates will appear in conversation with Sophia Fifner, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. Tickets for the event are available at www.delawarelibrary.org/author-visits.

Coates is an award-winning author and journalist. He is the author of the bestselling books “The Beautiful Struggle,” “We Were Eight Years in Power,” “The Water Dancer” and “Between the World and Me,” which won the National Book Award in 2015. He was a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship that same year.

As a journalist with a career spanning over two decades, he’s written for numerous publications, including The Washington City Paper, The Village Voice, The New Yorker and The New York Times. During his time reporting for The Atlantic between 2008-2018, he penned numerous articles and essays, including the National Magazine Award-winning 2012 essay “Fear of a Black President” and the influential June 2014 essay “The Case For Reparations.”

Coates also enjoyed a successful run writing Marvel’s “Black Panther” (2016-2021) and “Captain America” (2018-2021) comics series. He is currently writing the screenplays for the upcoming films “Wrong Answer,” “Superman” and the film adaptation of his first fiction novel, “The Water Dancer.” In fall 2022, he joined Howard University’s faculty as a writer-in-residence and the Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English.

Fifner serves as the president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club (CMC), a visionary organization that connects people and ideas through community conversations and founder of Brave Philanthropist, a campaign she launched in 2022 to change the face of philanthropy and to activate giving to women’s and girls’ organizations.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Tickets for A Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates are available exclusively at www.delawarelibrary.org/author-visits. Participating libraries will not have tickets to sell at their locations. Books will be available for purchase through Gramercy Books (https://www.gramercybooksbexley.com/). There will be no book signing at the event.

Delaware County District Library’s partnership is sponsored by the Friends of the Delaware County District Library. Local book purchases may be made in advance at Beanbag Books, located in downtown Delaware.

For additional information, please contact Nicole Fowles, communications coordinator, at 740-362-3861 or [email protected].

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.