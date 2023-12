4120 State Route 229, Ashley, Richardson, James To: Khulal, Tek B, $360,500

5811 Sunbury Rd, Westerville, Stabile, Anthony Trustee To: 5811 Sunbury Road Llc, $795,000

3650 Waverly Place Dr, Lewis Center, Holston, David E & Margaret R To: Kahle, Mark & Laura, $610,000

427 Charlescarn Dr, Powell, Gibbs Melinda To: Im Home Llc, $145,000

9461 Wayne Brown Dr, Powell, Adorno, Andres R & Susan C To: Wakeland, Mark A, $520,000

8329 Dunnbury, Powell, Mcguire, Colin H To: Igharo, Okunzuwa Uwague & Uwague, Amanda Lynn, $540,000

6746 Nighthawk Ct, Westerville, Pidgeon, Walter P Jr To: Kissick, Derek Nathan & Sharla, $625,000

837 Wallace Dr, Delaware, Madigan, James & Therese To: Lorenz, Benjamin & Charles, Natalie, $300,000

1065 Ostrander Rd, Ostrander, Taynor, Barbara J To: Barbosky, Justin, $79,900

3891 Sandstone Cir, Powell, Hill, John W Jr & Kari E Co Trustees To: Cloonan, Patricia, $319,000

3671 Birkland Cir, Lewis Center, Ramisetty, Swathi To: Opendoor Property Trust I, $280,900

341 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, Magnuson, Melissa To: Merschbach, Shauna, $235,000

7271 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Simhadri, Vanita Devi & Putta, Pradeep, $530,000

5548 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Galitza, Kristine A, $472,855

690 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Nicol, Amy, $539,970

324 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Amarnath, Shyam & Nagarajan, Saranya, $487,901