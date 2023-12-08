FRISCO, Texas — The PGA of America has announced that Ty Day, PGA, Director of Club Operations and General Manager at Safari Golf Club in Powell, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA of America member can obtain.

The PGA of America is composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, and Day, a Member of the Southern Ohio PGA Section, joins a special group as the 442nd PGA of America Golf Professional to earn PGA Master Professional status.

He achieved his designation in Golf Operations.

The PGA Master Professional Program is available to those with at least 10 years of PGA Membership along with achieving advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA of America Golf Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.

Day is one of the first PGA of America Golf Professionals to go through the Association’s new progression of Lifelong Learning program prior to becoming a PGA Master Professional. The program includes completion of the Specialized Professional Program and Certified Professional Program as precursors to the Master Professional Program.

“It feels outstanding to now be called a PGA Master Professional, and I feel very proud,” said Day. “In my lifelong journey in the golf industry I have understood the importance of the business aspect of the game. As I continued the Master Professional process, I enjoyed obtaining more and more education. It’s an honor to be a part of the pinnacle of our Association.”

The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The program is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

Elected to PGA of America Membership in 1992, Day worked at a number of facilities in Ohio as an assistant professional and head professional before becoming the General Manager at the Golf Club of Dublin in 2002, where he spent seven years. Day then made stops at T2 Golf Solutions as Principal and Golf Channel as a Marketing Manager before becoming Director of Club Operations and General Manager for Safari Golf Club in 2013.

In 2023, Day earned his Certified Biomechanics of Golf from Penn State University.

Day also remains committed to ensuring that Safari Golf Club is a leader in conservation. Revenue from Safari Golf Club helps to support conservation efforts at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, The Wilds safari park and conservation center, throughout Ohio and around the world.

Through MonarchWatch.org, Safari Golf Club became certified as Monarch Waystation #10909 (known as “Gunner’s Run”). Additionally, in 2018, Safari Golf Club became designated as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses. This certification has been awarded to less than 2 percent of golf courses in Ohio and less than 3 percent of golf courses worldwide.

Through Day’s efforts, the Ohio Bluebird Society has been able to place nesting structures on the course for purple martins and bluebirds. Not only does the course contribute to the populations of these birds, but the nest monitoring program is used to train young birders. In addition, thanks to Day, Safari Golf Club recently received a $25,000 grant from FairWays Foundation for wildlife habitat enhancement around the club ponds.