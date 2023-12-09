GALENA — James McMillin will become the next Genoa Township police chief, the township announced late Thursday.

Most recently serving as deputy chief, McMillin began his career as a patrol officer in Genoa in 2000 and has steadily progressed through the ranks, the township said. He has served on the county’s SWAT Team, attended the FBI National Academy, and his degrees include a master’s in Homeland Security Administration.

“Over the past 23 years, I have studied the Genoa Township community as meticulously as I have my knowledge of policing,” McMillin said in a press release. “Residents and police have formed a model partnership here that I am committed to furthering; it’s an honor to be promoted to serve as Police Chief.”

The Genoa Township Board of Trustees appointed McMillin.

“It is evident how deeply dedicated Deputy Chief McMillin is to the Genoa Township community,” Trustee Renee Vaughan said in the release. “As Chief, his organizational strategy will be one of high-level, proactive public service.”

McMillin will succeed Chief Stephen Gammill, who will retire on Saturday.

“I am confident that under McMillin’s strong and skilled leadership, Genoa Township Police will continue to ensure that every community member feels valued and protected,” Gammill said in the release.

Gammill’s last formal duty will be to swear-in McMillin at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the police station, 6921 Big Walnut Road, Galena.

In addition to law enforcement for a community of more than 25,000 residents, Genoa’s PD is actively involved in the community, participating in events such as the recent “Shop with a Cop” at the local Meijer store. It has received certification from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.

The department’s Facebook page also said this week that “the next chapter in a 27-year career unfolded at the Police Station … Detective Mike Riehle marked ‘out of service’ for the last time, but luckily, he is going to continue working for the department after retirement in a new capacity. Thank you for your dedication to Genoa Township and congratulations!”

The prior week, Officer Darren Hutchinson retired. “Marking out of service is how officers notify Delaware County Emergency Dispatchers of their shift ending over the radio each day,” that post explained. “Marking out of service for the last time after a long career is a ceremonious rite of passage.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].