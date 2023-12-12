The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team picked up its second win in as many days at the Battle for the 740 Showcase Saturday at Shawnee State University, capping a solid weekend with a 79-74 win over Huntington High School.

The Patriots, who improved to 2-1 with the win, used a 21-14 second quarter to turn a tight game after the opening eight minutes into a 39-30 halftime edge. JR Hocutt and Christian Moulton hit threes as part of the big second quarter while Tyler Kropp helped set the tone with 10 points in the first.

The Highlanders, out of West Virginia, outscored Liberty in each of the final two quarters, 20-19 in the third and 24-21 in the fourth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Kropp paced the Patriots with 27 points while Parker Van Engelenhoven finished with 20 and Nick Butterfield chipped in 11.

Mikey Johnson poured in a game-high 28 points for Huntington.

The win added to the momentum from Friday night, when Liberty used a 43-point second half to turn a 23-22 halftime lead into a 66-56 win over host Dublin Coffman in the first OCC-Central Division contest of the season for both teams.

Butterfield led the Patriots against the Shamrocks, finishing with six three-pointers on the way to a 23-point night. Kropp and Van Engelenhoven were also solid, finishing with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Next up, Liberty is slated to take on visiting Thomas Worthington in Thursday night’s home opener in Powell. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

FROM FRIDAY

Delaware Hayes used a 19-11 second quarter to turn a 16-all tie after one into a 35-27 halftime edge — an edge it parlayed into a 64-55 win over visiting Big Walnut in Friday’s OCC-Capital Division opener in Delaware.

Jeremiah Russell canned a game-high four triples on his way to a 21-point night for the Pacers, who bumped their early-season record to 3-0 with the win.

He got plenty of help, too, as Jesse Burris (16), Jake Lowman (11) and Chase Griggs (10) also finished in double figures.

Tenton Minor led the Golden Eagles (0-2, 0-1) with 17 points while Tommy Campana added 16 in the setback.

Olentangy 62, Olentangy Berlin 58

The Braves got 23 points from Ulysses Ponder, 11 from Gavin Grover and 10 from Carter Hire to improve to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in league play with Friday’s win over the host Bears.

Also: Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Davidson 25; Worthington Christian 73, Buckeye Valley 56.